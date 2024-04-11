Fineqia Invests in Valuex Portfolio of Companies; to Be Included in Glass Ventures Fund Portfolio

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2024) – Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the “Company” or “Fineqia“), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces it is taking an equity allocation in Valuex AG (“Valuex”), a company dedicated to enabling technology and blockchain-enabled projects evolve into successful businesses.

Fineqia’s investment in Valuex with its projects that they advise is in line with its strategy of building a portfolio of companies involved with decentralisation technologies, Web 3.0, and Artificial Intelligence. It intends to include these investments in its formative Glass Ventures fund.

Liechtenstein-based Valuex serves as an entity providing early-stage companies with strategy advisory, venture building and funding services. Fineqia’s investment gives it allocations exposure to various companies within Valuex’s advisory portfolio: Enfineo, Haunted Space, Ungrid, Onocoy, ReadyGames, and WeSendit are highlighted.

“Valuex has demonstrated remarkable expertise in nurturing multiple businesses and helping them achieve their goals,” said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. “Through our investment, we aim to bring resources and opportunities to entrepreneurs behind these companies, enabling them to flourish in a global market.”

Some of these companies are:

Enfineo , a fully licensed and regulated Neobank, offers seamless asset management of digital assets and fiat, all controlled within a single mobile application;

Haunted Space is a gaming adventure that allows individuals to explore, play, and find their way through star-choked skies and explore time, space, and human civilizations;

Unigrid is a technology company that offers a decentralized cloud service. Its load-balanced network is fortified with advanced security features, such as sharding, data stripping, and parity blocks, ensuring uninterrupted service and protecting against data loss;

Onocoy utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate widespread adoption of high precision positioning, aiming to be a leading decentralized and independent RTK correction service;

Ready Games operates an SDK platform for Web3 gaming. Its tech stack bridges web2 and web3 gaming seamlessly, empowers Web2 developers to migrate without added resources and addresses issues of Web3 game adoption; and

WeSendit is a rapidly expanding file-sharing platform that streamlines the process of exchanging and collaborating on digital content, making it easier and more efficient for individuals to use.

“Fineqia’s investment opens doors for our portfolio companies to thrive and grow in today’s competitive market landscape,” said Valuex AG’s Chief Commercial Officer Oliver Schmitt. “Fineqia’s investment thesis fits naturally with our focus on nurturing tech and innovation, particularly in the blockchain sector.”

Both Fineqia and Valuex support their portfolio companies via technology partnerships, business development, marketing and assistance with follow-on financing to expedite growth.

Fineqia’s investment sum represents less than 3% of its market capitalisation. Terms of the investment remain confidential.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia’s VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 4.0 and Web 3.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs.

About Valuex

The aim of Valuex AG (https://www.valuex.at/) is to enable new users to access the value potential of the technology and blockchain world, to provide sustainable support for start-up projects in the development phase and to further develop existing blockchain business models. The Liechtenstein-based company evaluates crypto and blockchain projects using a business-based rating scheme. Valuex supports promising projects on their growth path and with their strategic orientation and positioning. In the first two years of its existence, Valuex AG was able to secure financing for their portfolio companies totalling over US$30 million. In addition, Valuex operates the matchmaking and investment platform MatchToGrow (https://matchtogrow.com/). The company is led by strategy and blockchain experts Paul Kruegel (CEO) and Oliver Schmitt (CCO).

About Enfineo

Enfineo (https://enfineo.com/), established in 2021 and headquartered in the UK, is a dynamic application facilitating seamless money exchange, secure fund management, and payments in traditional fiat and cryptocurrencies. Conceived by a team of IT veterans, encompassing seasoned business owners, cryptocurrency investors, and traders, this innovative project boasts specialities spanning neobanking, crypto exchange, Bitcoin, Ethereum, mobile payments, cashback rewards, loyalty cards, and the transformative power of blockchain technology. Enfineo emerges at the forefront of modern financial solutions, blending expertise and technology to reshape transactions in an ever-evolving landscape.

About Haunted Space

Haunted Space (https://www.hauntedspace.io/) is a profound adventure that allows you to explore, play, and find your way through star-choked skies in this immersive exploration of Time, Space, and Human Civilization’s depths collecting items and improving your experience. The Haunted Space Project is the brainchild of a distinguished AAA game development and production enterprise. CEO Giorgio Xhaxho leads this visionary endeavor, channelling years of industry presence into crafting captivating, innovative gaming experiences that resonate with players’ imaginations.

About Unigrid

Unigrid (https://www.unigrid.org/) is a cutting-edge technology company that offers an unparalleled and decentralized cloud service. Their load-balanced network is fortified with advanced security features, such as sharding, data stripping, and parity blocks, ensuring uninterrupted service and protecting against data loss. Communication is anonymous and impervious to eavesdropping, providing an extra layer of security. Unigrid’s unique revenue model offers businesses a fair opportunity to compete by hosting a gridnode, which provides bandwidth, computer cycles, and storage space to bolster the network’s capabilities. This approach ensures that all businesses can contribute resources to the network and share in the benefits of its advanced technology.

About Onocoy

Onocoy (https://www.onocoy.com/) enables mass adoption of high precision positioning using blockchain technology. It aims at becoming the world’s leading decentralized and truly independent high quality RTK correction service paving the way for ultra-accurate positioning at low cost. The market problem of availability of affordable reference station data for OEMs is solved through a dense network of reference receivers. Applications of high precision GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) especially lie in the automation and autonomy field (e.g. precision agriculture, autonomous driving, machine control, delivery drone, logistics & port control, etc.) and earth observation (e.g. earthquake warning, survey & mapping, meteorology, etc.). The team has more than 20 years of experience in this specific segment and, together with the founding team, boasts a track record of several international awards, a successful IPO and the establishment of a successful unicorn to date.

About Ready Games

Ready.gg (https://ready.gg/) is enabling the biggest gaming ecosystem in Web3, building Web3 games for everyone. The gateway of onboarding the next billion of web2 players, enabling migration into Web3 in under 30 days. Seamless cross-chain player wallet & profile, Indie dev portal allows DIY web3 game development. Built with a player focused approach.

About WeSendit

Based in Switzerland and led by CEO Jens Herbst, WeSendit (https://wesendit.io/) redefines file transfer with its cutting-edge approach. As the world’s pioneer in anonymous data transfer and decentralised storage solutions, WeSendit has been safeguarding digital exchanges since 2014. With a user base of 3.5 million (April 2022), its secure platform ensures seamless, user-friendly experiences.

