Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name World Wide Technology to ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ in 2024, Ranking No. 19

This is WWT’s 13th time being named to the prestigious list, this year coming in at 19th place. Earning a spot means that WWT is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey are honored with placement on the list.

“WWT is thrilled to be honored on such a prestigious ranking for the 13th consecutive year, being recognized for our word-class culture that continues to grow,” said WWT Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Bob Ferrell. “ Our company has continued to show a relentless commitment to fostering the best possible company culture there is as well as being a great workplace for all – which is evident through this recognition.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market, and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

“ When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “ When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

“ High-trust workplaces will be faster to innovate, more resilient in the face of disruption, and more likely to succeed in today’s rapidly changing, AI-integrating world.”

“Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 27th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief at Fortune. “ In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized.”

In addition to this honor, WWT was selected by Great Place To Work to participate in “The Great Transformation,” which launched last fall. This year, WWT was also recognized as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces, coming in at No. 4 in the large companies category. In the past year, WWT also ranked on Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™, PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces for Millennials in India, Best Workplaces for Women™, Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™, and Best Workplaces in Tech™ in U.K.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With more than 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

