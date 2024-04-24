foundit becomes the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation (BWF)

SINGAPORE, Apr 22, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – foundit, a leading talent platform in APAC & the Middle East, today announced its partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). This strategic collaboration aims to amplify foundit’s brand presence while championing the spirit of excellence embodied by badminton players worldwide.



The partnership was unveiled during a global virtual media meet in the presence of Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit, Saurabh Srivastava, CMO foundit, Thomas Lund, Secretary General, BWF, Owen Leed, Director of Commercial and Communications, BWF. As the governing body for badminton, BWF oversees prestigious events such as the Thomas and Uber Cup, Sudirman Cup, and World Tour Events, boasting a global fan base exceeding 700 million.

Through this collaboration with BWF, foundit aims to tap into the excitement and passion surrounding badminton, one of the most followed and played sports. This partnership will enhance foundit’s brand presence and enable it to connect with a diverse audience of job seekers and employers across various industries. foundit will be the Official Talent Partner for 20 significant championships throughout the year, including the highly anticipated Thomas & Uber Cups, All England Open, Malaysia Open, Singapore Open, and the India Open.

Speaking about the partnership, Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, emphasised the shared values of agility, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence that unite badminton players and foundit. “This partnership is a testament to foundit’s unwavering commitment to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities. Badminton’s immense popularity in our core markets, particularly among young professionals, makes this partnership a powerful tool for engaging with the millions of job seekers and recruiters across the markets.” he added.

Commenting on the association, Thomas Lund, Secretary General/COO, BWF, said, “We are thrilled to partner with foundit, a leading talent platform that shares our passion for excellence and talent development. Badminton is a sport built on dedication, hard work, and the pursuit of success — values that resonate deeply with foundit’s mission. By joining forces, we aim to inspire individuals to reach their full potential and make a lasting impact in their careers.”

foundit further aims to partner with grassroots academies and badminton players from India and Southeast Asia, reflecting its dedication to nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels. By effectively leveraging these associations, foundit aims to inspire individuals to achieve their full potential in professional pursuits.

About foundit – APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.com.hk| www.foundit.id

About BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It was originally the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July 1934, before being rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006. The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing, and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting, and presenting international events at the highest level. The BWF’s vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful, and sustainable development initiatives. BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 201 Member Associations worldwide. Poul-Erik Høyer is the BWF President, and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.

Websites: www.badminton.sport and www.bwf.sport

