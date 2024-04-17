GISEC 2024: Genians and RAS Infotech Lead Middle East NAC Market with ZTNA Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYOD–Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will team up with its exclusive Middle East distributor, RAS Infotech, to share collaborated success and showcase their continued leadership in Network Access Control (NAC) while highlighting the most effective ZTNA solutions at GISEC 2024 from April 23 –25.





RAS Infotech has helped numerous organizations across industries in achieving unparalleled cybersecurity and compliance by leveraging Genians’ solutions. This year, the RAS Infotech and Genians team aims to:

Provide expert guidance on securing access control for campus, remote, cloud, and hybrid networks.

Demonstrate the value of NAC-driven ZTNA, showcasing dynamic deployment (on-prem, cloud, as a service) and seamless integration without disturbing existing IT security infrastructure.

Deliver Genians’ solutions to address specific regional challenges and security concerns with RAS Infotech’s deep understanding of the Middle Eastern market.

Highlight Genians’ ranking as the 4th highest NAC vendor by revenue in the 2023 Gartner Market Share report.

“ GISEC 2024 is an excellent platform to showcase our industry-leading NAC-driven ZTNA solutions,” says Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder/CTO. “ We are excited to collaborate with RAS Infotech in empowering organizations across the EMEA region with secure and robust access control.”

“ Our enduring partnership with Genians enables us to offer the most comprehensive NAC and effective ZTNA solutions to our regional customers,” adds RAS Infotech CEO Akram Khazi. “ We look forward to demonstrating our combined expertise at GISEC 2024 and helping organizations navigate the cybersecurity landscape.”

Over 3,000 organizations rely on Genians to secure their network connectivity. Now, you can be part of our successful journey. Seeing is believing. Stop by Stand: A5 at Hall 8 in Dubai World Trade Center or contact Team RASInfotech with any inquiries.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 3,000 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.

