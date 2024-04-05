Global Technology Leader Implements Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today that a global technology leader has implemented Bridgeline’s AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to power their site on the Sitefinity platform.

HawkSearch will enhance the technology company’s growth strategy through its AI-powered search bar that offers a more personalized user experience. HawkSearch is particularly effective for navigating the company’s extensive content catalog of documents for AI, data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC).

With HawkSearch, the technology company’s online resource hub will become more user-friendly across the globe. The platform incorporates tools like autocomplete and visitor targeting results for enhanced navigation between several different document types in multiple languages.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “The technology leader’s selection of HawkSearch is a strong endorsement of our relentless pursuit of AI innovation and excellence. This choice is a clear signal of the company’s confidence in our ability to deliver powerful AI technology. Bridgeline is setting a new standard for what growth is possible in online search, making every site experience better through AI.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
‍Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

