Golub Capital APAC Expansion Continues Into Japan

NEW YORK & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Golub Capital today announced that Shuji Hatsukaiwa has joined as Managing Director, Japan and will be based in the Firm’s newly-opened Tokyo office. In his new role, he will be focused on deepening relationships with investors across Japan.





“ Japan is a key market for Golub Capital as we continue to expand our global presence and strengthen our commitment to investors in the APAC region,” said Craig Benton, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Investor Partners Group at Golub Capital.

Shuji has been based in Tokyo for most of his career. He most recently served as Head of Alternative Sales and Product at Schroder Investment Management (Japan) Limited where he was responsible for business development for alternative product offerings.

“ Shuji brings deep institutional and wealth investor connections and has proven local market experience that will be critical as Golub Capital continues to build on its 20 year-long history of serving clients in Japan,” added Gregory Robbins, Vice Chair at Golub Capital.

“ I am delighted to join Golub Capital and help build on its already sterling reputation in the Japan region as a leading private credit Firm,” said Shuji Hatsukaiwa, Managing Director, Japan at Golub Capital.

Golub Capital has made several strategic hires focused on investors in the APAC region, most recently in Seoul and Hong Kong, as part of the Firm’s continued commitment to provide compelling solutions for all of its stakeholders.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of January 1, 2024, Golub Capital had over 875 employees and over $65 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

