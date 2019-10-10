Golub Capital Launches Insurance Solutions Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Golub Capital today announced the launch of its Insurance Solutions team, a group of dedicated insurance and asset management professionals who will expand the way the Firm works with insurance company partners. Jennifer Potenta has joined the Firm to lead this newly formed team as Managing Director, Head of Insurance Solutions.





Golub Capital has over 17 years of experience providing investment solutions for insurance company clients and over 120 insurance clients across debt and equity. Golub Capital also offers insurance companies flexible, strategic capital. The launch of the Insurance Solutions team is another key milestone in the Firm’s multi-year plan to expand and evolve the Investor Partners Group to meet the specialized investment needs of different investor segments globally.

“ Insurance Solutions will be dedicated to cementing our reputation with insurance companies as both a best-in-class asset manager partner and a provider of strategic capital,” said Craig Benton, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Investor Partners Group at Golub Capital. “ Jennifer’s deep expertise in understanding how to build a business that meets the specialized investment needs of insurance companies will be a valuable addition as we continue to raise the bar in how we partner with insurers.”

Jennifer Potenta brings over 20 years of industry experience to Golub Capital. She was previously a Senior Managing Director and the Global Head of Private Fixed Income and Alternatives at MetLife Investment Management, where she specialized in managing the assets of insurance companies and was responsible for a more than $120 billion portfolio of private debt and equity investments.

“ Golub Capital has a recognized reputation as a strategic capital partner and I am delighted to be joining the Firm to help drive this next phase of growth,” said Jennifer Potenta, Managing Director, Head of Insurance Solutions at Golub Capital.

Golub Capital executed its inaugural insurance capital solutions transaction last year as one of the lead investors in Ruby Reinsurance Company (“Ruby Re”), a newly formed reinsurance sidecar vehicle sponsored by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (“RGA”).

