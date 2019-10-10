Golub Capital Launches Insurance Solutions Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Golub Capital today announced the launch of its Insurance Solutions team, a group of dedicated insurance and asset management professionals who will expand the way the Firm works with insurance company partners. Jennifer Potenta has joined the Firm to lead this newly formed team as Managing Director, Head of Insurance Solutions.


Golub Capital has over 17 years of experience providing investment solutions for insurance company clients and over 120 insurance clients across debt and equity. Golub Capital also offers insurance companies flexible, strategic capital. The launch of the Insurance Solutions team is another key milestone in the Firm’s multi-year plan to expand and evolve the Investor Partners Group to meet the specialized investment needs of different investor segments globally.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Insurance Solutions will be dedicated to cementing our reputation with insurance companies as both a best-in-class asset manager partner and a provider of strategic capital,” said Craig Benton, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Investor Partners Group at Golub Capital. “Jennifer’s deep expertise in understanding how to build a business that meets the specialized investment needs of insurance companies will be a valuable addition as we continue to raise the bar in how we partner with insurers.”

Jennifer Potenta brings over 20 years of industry experience to Golub Capital. She was previously a Senior Managing Director and the Global Head of Private Fixed Income and Alternatives at MetLife Investment Management, where she specialized in managing the assets of insurance companies and was responsible for a more than $120 billion portfolio of private debt and equity investments.

Golub Capital has a recognized reputation as a strategic capital partner and I am delighted to be joining the Firm to help drive this next phase of growth,” said Jennifer Potenta, Managing Director, Head of Insurance Solutions at Golub Capital.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

Golub Capital executed its inaugural insurance capital solutions transaction last year as one of the lead investors in Ruby Reinsurance Company (“Ruby Re”), a newly formed reinsurance sidecar vehicle sponsored by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (“RGA”).

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

As of January 1, 2024, Golub Capital had over 875 employees and over $65 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

Contacts

Media
press@golubcapital.com

Related Stories

Ex Whoop CFO joins Fi Board of Directors

ICE Redefines Mortgage Servicing for Industry Professionals with New Intelligent, Conversational Interface

Worldwide Smart Vacuum Market Shipped 18.5 Million Units in 2023, According to IDC

Skyhigh Security Doubles Point of Presence Capacity

Meta’s Guillaume Cribier joins MGID as Head of Global Publisher Success

Gravitas Worldwide Streamlines Customs Clearance Using Descartes e-Customs™ Solution

You may have missed

Ex Whoop CFO joins Fi Board of Directors

ICE Redefines Mortgage Servicing for Industry Professionals with New Intelligent, Conversational Interface

Worldwide Smart Vacuum Market Shipped 18.5 Million Units in 2023, According to IDC

Golub Capital Launches Insurance Solutions Team

Skyhigh Security Doubles Point of Presence Capacity

error: Content is protected !!