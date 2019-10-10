Green Street Expands Private Market Research & Data Solution with New Global Data Center and Lodging Coverage

Firm releases three inaugural Sector Outlook reports alongside a host of standardized and proprietary data and analytics









NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GreenStreet—Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, has released expanded market data and analytics with the addition of Data Center and Lodging sector coverage. The new insights include Sector Outlook reports that provide a deep dive into demand and supply dynamics, operating fundamentals, valuations, and return expectations across a comprehensive set of top markets. Green Street’s private market research and data suite now covers nine sectors in the U.S. and six sectors in Europe.

“ Investor perception of data center real estate has transitioned to ‘must have’ in the past few years. With sweeping digitization trends and its secular demand story in full bloom, the data center sector has years of optimism ahead and is arguably the best positioned property type across the globe over the next five years,” said David Guarino, Green Street lead analyst for the Data Center sector. “ We’re bolstering our existing research to include several new European and U.S. markets in an effort to arm our clients with top-quality data as they make huge investments into the space.”

Green Street continues to invest in product innovation and its wealth of proprietary data to deliver more actionable insights across a growing number of sectors and markets. Investors are now better equipped to evaluate data center and lodging investment opportunities with the addition of a host of new data and analytics, including: market and submarket grades, nominal cap rates, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), IRRs, and historical time series and 5-year forecasts for operating fundamentals such as effective rents, occupancies, M-RevPAF/M-RevPAM growth, supply growth and more.

According to Green Street Lodging Senior Analysts, Chris Darling and Edoardo Gili, “ The global Lodging sector has now largely emerged from the devastating pandemic, and fundamentals are once again on more stable footing. Healthy group bookings and growing international travel are expected to power the next leg of lodging demand growth in major urban cities, despite a secular decline in business transient travel. Longer-term, leisure-oriented markets are positioned for outsized growth and expected returns.”

Learn more on the Green Street Blog: Diving Into The Golden Age of Data Centers With New Green Street Outlook, and Hotels Bouncing Back from Tough Times with U.S. Lodging Outlook.

