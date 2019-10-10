Grupo Supervielle announces filing of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (“the Company”) announced that on April 26, 2024, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The Company’s financial statements for the year ended 2023 were issued under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (the “BCRA”), subject to the following exceptions: (i) IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” with respect to expected credit loss of financial instruments of the public sector; (ii) option to classify holdings in dual bonds at amortized cost or fair value through other comprehensive income; and (iii) the application of IFRS 17 “Insurance Contracts” will be optional until the BCRA makes it mandatory.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC have been presented under IFRS without exceptions, given that no partial adoption of IFRS is permitted. The Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC present significant differences with respect to the Company’s financial statements issued under the BCRA standards.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at http://www.gruposupervielle.com. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows: IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar

About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle provides a wide range of financial and non-financial services to its clients and have more than 130 years of experience operating in Argentina. Grupo Supervielle is focused on offering fast solutions to its clients and effectively adapting to evolving changes within the industries in which Grupo Supervielle operates. Grupo Supervielle operates multiple platforms and brands and has developed a diverse ecosystem to respond to its clients’ needs and digital transformation. Since May 2016, the shares of Grupo Supervielle are listed on the ByMA and NYSE. The subsidiaries of Grupo Supervielle are: (i) Banco Supervielle, which is the eighth largest private bank in Argentina in terms of loans; (ii) Supervielle Seguros, an insurance company; (iii) Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros, an insurance broker; (iv) Supervielle Asset Management, a mutual fund management company; (v) Supervielle Agente de Negociación, a brokerage firm offering services to institutional and corporate customers, (vi) IOL invertironline, an online trading broker; (vii) Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U, a platform that offers online content related to financial investments, (viii) Espacio Cordial, an entity offering retail non-financial products, assistance, services and tourism, and (ix) MILA, a company specialized in the financing of car loans. IUDU Compañia Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., which had operations in the consumer finance segment until September 2022, merged into Banco Supervielle effective December 2023. Sofital, a holding company that owns shares of the same companies owned by Grupo Supervielle, is also part of our group. As of the date of this press release, Grupo Supervielle’s network includes 136 bank branches, digital channels and virtual branches, and commercial partnerships, serving 1.9 million active clients.

For information about Grupo Supervielle, visit www.gruposupervielle.com.

Contacts

Ana Bartesaghi



ana.bartesaghi@supervielle.com.ar