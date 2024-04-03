Guardant Health to Present Data Highlighting Application of Epigenomics to Advance Precision Oncology at 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

New research demonstrates value of epigenomic analysis and methylation sequencing with Guardant liquid biopsy portfolio across continuum of cancer care

New data show strong performance of Guardant Reveal™ in detection and quantification of residual disease in early-stage breast cancer without need for tissue specimen

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will present data from nine studies highlighting advances in methylation-based epigenomic analysis for precision oncology at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 5-10 in San Diego.





Multiple poster sessions will report on the utility of using the Guardant Infinity™ platform across the continuum of cancer care, ranging from predictive histologic subtyping of tumors to cardiac adverse event prediction. Data will also be presented demonstrating strong performance of Guardant Reveal for minimal residual disease (MRD) detection in breast cancer, allowing quantification of ctDNA even in early-stage disease without the need for a tissue specimen.

“We look forward to sharing new data at AACR, in particular studies demonstrating the potential for epigenomic analysis using the Guardant Infinity platform to advance cancer research,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “These presentations illustrate how epigenomics can unlock the mechanisms of cancer cell regulation that are invisible to genomic testing, allowing us to expand patient eligibility for clinical trials and contributing to targeted therapy development and better-informed patient care.”

The Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform used in many of the studies combines genomic and epigenomic profiling to deliver multidimensional insights that allow researchers and clinicians to characterize and quantify cancer—in areas such as tumor heterogeneity, disease progression and treatment response. The epigenomic insights enable more personalized treatment strategies by increasing accuracy in minimal residual disease detection and monitoring through enhanced ctDNA detection and quantification, and by identifying new patients or predicting response to therapy through novel epigenomic biomarkers.

Full List of Guardant Health Presentations

Read more American IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA Poster Title Read more Leading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges Product Sunday, April 7 | 1:30 – 5:00 pm 406/6 Characterization of whole genome duplication in a genomic cohort of over 14000 cell free DNA samples GuardantOMNI® 969/10 Tumor-agnostic ctDNA monitoring in patients with metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer receiving first-line CDK4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy Guardant Infinity Monday, April 8 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm 2390/5 Longitudinal assessment of circulating tumor DNA in patients with advanced colorectal cancer: A proposed general statistical framework and visualization tool GuardantINFORM™ 2420/16 Evaluating circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a prognostic biomarker utilizing a tissue-free epigenomic assay in early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) Guardant Reveal 2490/7 Quantification of tumor fraction and outcomes association in a real-world non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort using a tissue agnostic epigenomic circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay Guardant Infinity Monday, April 8 | 1:30 – 5:00 pm 3499/21 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) histology classification using DNA methylation data captured from liquid biopsies Guardant Infinity 3399/1 Prediction of cardiac adverse events (AE) in trastuzumab treated breast cancer patients (pts) via a comprehensive genomic and DNA methylation blood based assay Guardant Infinity 3670/15 Reducing the patient burden for ctDNA biomarkers: Advancing small volume home-based collection technologies Guardant360® Monday, April 8 | 3:05 – 3:20 pm Minisymposium – Oral Presentation 3888 TOP1 mutations mediate cross resistance to ADCs in metastatic breast cancer GuardantOMNI

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at the meeting can be found at the AACR website here.

For more information and updates from the meeting, follow Guardant Health on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook or visit AACR booth #3545.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision medicine company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter.

