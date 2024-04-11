Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Beverly, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2024) – Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL) (OTC Pink: HTLZF), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. a leading provider of precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets., will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 16, 2024-Wednesday April 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Kate Torchilin, CEO will be speaking at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Hamilton Thorne Ltd. management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic, Gynetics, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For questions and further information please contact:

David Wolf

Executive Chair

978-921-2050

ir@hamiltonthorne.com