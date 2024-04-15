Hammerspace Expands Support for Commodity Hardware in the Global Data Environment

Introduces High-Performance Erasure Coding to Add Efficiency, Data Durability and High-Availability

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced the addition of high-performance erasure coding to its Global Data Environment software. Hammerspace unifies data stored on any vendor’s existing NAS, object or cloud storage and today’s announcement further expands the broad range of storage options that Hammerspace supports. With the addition of high-performance erasure coding, Hammerspace offers its customers a new option for building highly resilient storage environments with commodity off-the-shelf hardware.









“This announcement is the latest in a series of Hammerspace innovations that are radically changing how data is used and preserved,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace Founder and CEO. “We started this year by adding support for data on tape, then pioneered the Hyperscale NAS architecture for AI and GPU computing, and now we are further expanding our data storage services with high-performance erasure coding. This gives customers even more choice and flexibility when it comes to their storage infrastructure.”

Erasure Coding Gives New Option for Building High-Performance Storage Clusters

Hammerspace remains the first and only Global File System that supports storage systems from any data center storage or cloud vendor such as Infinidat, Pure Storage, Cloudian, AWS, and countless others – including off-the-shelf storage servers, flash, NAS, object, block, cloud, and even tape. Its innovative architecture makes data from existing siloed storage systems globally visible and delivers high-performance throughput, IOPS, and metadata Ops for both reads and writes to compute environments, applications, and users in minutes – simplifying everything from data migration to assembling datasets for AI training from distributed data sources.

Hammerspace erasure coding groups (EC-Groups), built on the Mojette Transform erasure code, is resilient, efficient, and highly performant – up to 2x faster than traditional erasure coding schemes – and extends the suite of enterprise data services offered by Hammerspace.

This gives customers a new option for building high-performance storage using Hammerspace technology on commodity hardware. For example when building scratch space for HPC and research environments, using OCP hardware in hyperscale environments, or for building out a new, all-flash storage environment for AI initiatives to augment or replace legacy storage.

Benefits of the Mojette Transform Erasure Code

Hammerspace has implemented the Mojette Transform erasure code as a data storage service within the Global Data Environment. Mojette Transform is an extremely CPU-efficient erasure code which avoids the complex mathematical calculations of usual erasure codes, leaving more compute power available to applications.

The Mojette Transform erasure code is optimal for the high performance Hammerspace provides, not only in large file throughput but also in delivering the extreme levels of write IOPS by avoiding the “read-modify-write” needed by other erasure codes, which causes them to struggle with IOPS performance.

“Our goal in developing the Mojette Transform erasure code was to deliver the highest reliability in data protection, coupled with extreme performance, leveraging commodity hardware,” said Pierre Evenou, Hammerspace VP of Advanced Technology and founding engineer of Mojette Transform. “The result is delivering close to native performance of the underlying storage hardware to the application and compute environment without sacrificing data protection.”

About Hammerspace



Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our software unifies unstructured data across sites, clouds, and any storage, provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and automates data placement non-disruptively with data orchestration. This creates a Global Data Environment that eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.



Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2024 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

