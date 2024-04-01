Herc Holdings Inc. Announces Nomination of Lorin Crenshaw to Board of Directors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or “the Company”), a leader in the equipment rental industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Lorin Crenshaw to stand for election as a new Director at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16, 2024.









Mr. Crenshaw, 48, currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Compass Minerals International, Inc., a leading global provider of essential minerals, including deicing salt and specialty fertilizer. In this role since 2021, he is responsible for all aspects of financial management, including accounting, reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations.

Mr. Crenshaw brings more than 25 years of diversified financial experience to the Board. Before joining Compass Minerals, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A., a leading global supplier of carbon black, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Lithium division of Albemarle Corporation, a leading global provider of lithium and specialty chemicals. In addition, Mr. Crenshaw held previous roles as an equity and debt investor, respectively, at Citigroup Asset Management and Prudential Capital Group.

Mr. Crenshaw holds a BA from Florida A&M University and an MBA from Columbia University.

“We welcome Lorin Crenshaw’s nomination to the Board,” said Patrick Campbell, Chairman of the Herc Holdings Board of Directors. “The skills he has acquired through his strategic and financial advisory roles will complement those of our other Directors and advance our efforts to unlock value for Herc Holdings and its stockholders.”

“We are excited about our plans to add Lorin to the Board,” said Herc Holdings President and CEO Larry Silber. “His extensive corporate finance experience and broad knowledge of accessing capital markets, managing risk, structuring financings, and developing and executing strategic plans will contribute to our Board conversations as we execute our growth strategy.”

# # #

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line equipment rental supplier with approximately 400 locations across North America, and 2023 total revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment. Our ProSolutions® offering includes industry-specific, solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shorting equipment as well as our ProContractor professional grade tools. We employ approximately 7,400 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Learn more at www.HercRentals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

