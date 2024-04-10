Holley Performance Brands Expands Sales Organization, Appoints Chet Baker Senior Vice President of Sales

Baker is a proven leader who will help strengthen the company’s customer focus in key vertical groupings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced Chet Baker has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Sales. Baker is among several new sales leaders to recently join the organization as the company strengthens its sales team to engage enthusiasts more directly across the company’s consumer vertical groupings: Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.





As Senior Vice President of Sales, Baker will lead the company’s sales team, developing and executing strategies to drive growth across Holley’s iconic portfolio of brands. In addition to setting the sales strategy, he will work closely with Holley’s business and marketing teams to cultivate and nurture relationships with key distribution partners, including e-retailers, OEMs, wholesalers, national retail chain stores, big box stores and international accounts.

“ Chet is an accomplished sales leader with more than 40 years of experience building strategies that delivered impressive revenue growth for both legacy and startup companies,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley Performance Brands. “ He has a strong aptitude for leading global sales teams. This, combined with his personal passion as an automotive enthusiast, will be instrumental as we continue to enhance the way we engage with customers across our target aftermarket verticals.”

Prior to joining Holley Performance Brands, Baker served as Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships for three pre-revenue startups where he designed the commercial infrastructure for product launch and revenue generation. He also previously served in key leadership positions in commercial operations, global innovation and general management at Ocean Spray, Abbott Laboratories and Procter & Gamble.

“ Joining the Holley team is a dream job for me,” said Baker. “ As a lifelong automotive performance enthusiast, I’m thrilled to leverage my sales expertise to drive growth for Holley – and more importantly, enhance the way we serve our customers.”

Sales Expansion Adds Consumer Vertical Grouping Leads



In addition to Baker’s new role, Holley Performance Brands has named four new sales leaders who will be responsible for overseeing sales for the company’s target consumer vertical groupings and other strategic priority areas.

Dan Waters has joined the organization as Senior Sales Director for Safety & Racing . A performance enthusiast and third generation drag racer, Waters joins Holley after holding sales and finance roles at Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, and most recently Mars, Inc.

. A performance enthusiast and third generation drag racer, Waters joins Holley after holding sales and finance roles at Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, and most recently Mars, Inc. Scott McLaughlin, previously Director of Sales, has been promoted to the role of Senior Sales Director for Domestic Muscle. In this new position, he will have sales accountability for classic truck, classic muscle and modern muscle.

In this new position, he will have sales accountability for classic truck, classic muscle and modern muscle. Mae Salehi recently joined Holley Performance Brands as Sales Director for National Retailers. She will also be responsible for sales in the Modern Truck & Off-Road and Euro & Import verticals. Salehi spent more than a decade at Bridgestone Americas, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in the tire engineering, supply chain and OE sales teams.

She will also be responsible for sales in the Modern Truck & Off-Road and Euro & Import verticals. Salehi spent more than a decade at Bridgestone Americas, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in the tire engineering, supply chain and OE sales teams. Brent Morgulec joined Holley in late 2023 as Sales Director for the OE and Export business. Morgulec has spent his entire career in the automotive industry, holding positions of increasing responsibility at Continental, Bridgestone Americas, Fox Factory and SRG Global.

About Holley Performance Brands



Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), commonly referred to as “Holley Performance Brands,” leads in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

