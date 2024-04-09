Hotshot Announces Launch of GenAI Fundamentals for Lawyers Certificate Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hotshot, the video-based learning platform for lawyers used by dozens of Am Law 100 firms, law schools, and corporate legal departments, today announced the launch of its new certificate program, GenAI Fundamentals for Lawyers. The program was created in response to overwhelming interest from organizations looking for an effective way to deliver foundational training in Generative AI to their lawyers, students, and business professionals.





The program is made up of a series of short, practical, videos that are part of Hotshot’s new Artificial Intelligence topic, and covers key terms and concepts in AI, GenAI and its impact on the legal industry, large language models, and the risks and limitations of LLMs.

Hotshot collaborated on the videos with AI experts from law firms, legal tech companies, corporate law departments, and law schools including Microsoft, Ford Motor Company, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, vLex, Gunderson Dettmer, Boies Schiller Flexner, and Stanford Law School.

Anyone that completes the program will earn a certificate they can share on LinkedIn, and lawyers can earn CLE technology or general credits depending on the jurisdiction.

Whitney Stefko, Associate Director and Senior Counsel, Legal Ops+ at Ford Motor Company, is featured in several courses from the program and said that “all lawyers and legal professionals need to understand GenAI and its impact on law and practice no matter where their organizations are in their adoption of AI, and this program offers a great way to deliver that understanding.”

Chris Wedgeworth, Co-Founder of Hotshot, said “we’ve had very positive feedback on our AI learning content from customers, and this certificate program is a way for lawyers and business professionals to demonstrate to their employers and clients that they’re committed to understanding how AI is going to change legal practice.”

Like other Hotshot content, the videos include a mix of expert perspectives, on-screen graphics, and clear explanations of complex topics. Law firms, law schools, and corporate law departments offer Hotshot content to their teams for on-demand learning and use the content to complement their own internal programs.

Joe Green, Chief Innovation Officer at Gunderson Dettmer, who is also featured in several of the Hotshot videos in the program said, “as we continue to explore GenAI and all the ways it can benefit our clients and lawyers, it’s essential that we all have the appropriate foundational understanding of this technology and its opportunities, risks, and limitations. It was great to be part of this initiative to help bring this education to so many people in the industry.”

The program can be accessed through a free trial or subscription. For more information about the GenAI Fundamentals for Lawyers certificate program and Hotshot’s broader Artificial Intelligence topic please visit www.hotshotlegal.com.

About Hotshot

Hotshot is a video-based video platform for lawyers. They offer 300+ short, practical videos across corporate, litigation, and business topics and support on demand learning, experiential learning, and CLE. Hotshot’s customers include half the Am Law 100 law firms, regional and boutique firms, top law schools, and companies. To learn more visit www.hotshotlegal.com

