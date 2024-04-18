Valletta, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2024) – SHRIMP.co (Stream House Media Productions Ltd.) is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated eight-part series ‘House of Streams‘ in spring 2024. The series will feature eight internet media professionals who represent millions of gamers, streamers, and the social media generation.

House of Streams, Presented by SHRIMP.co (Stream House Media Productions Ltd.), Premieres as an Original Reality Series in Spring 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/205645_05bcb66f14ac39cb_002full.jpg

During the show’s filming, a live feed from the set was aired to a Twitch streamer fan base. Unlike typical Reality TV, participants were given smartphones with unrestricted access to the outside world. This interaction with ‘Chat’ in real time is the conceptual heart of the show, which gives it its unprecedented and unpredictable edge.

The show’s creator, Mark Holland, stated, “We wanted to be the first reality show of its kind to encourage contestants to actively engage with a live audience throughout the 15 days and nights of filming. Seasoned streamers make excellent candidates for the role because this is the world they thrive. We thought it would also be novel to invite their loyal fan base to join the House party.”

“As an experimental project, we didn’t want to over-commit to the creative process. We set the stage, and 35 cameras rolled compelling the personalities in the house to take the lead. Under the watchful eye and shooting in a single take, everything took an unexpected turn, but in the end, the amazing crew and cast pulled it off. I’m so very glad and grateful that we did, and I’m thrilled that everyone involved kept believing and trusted the process.”

The show includes a total of 10 challenges, with a nod to blockchain technology.

The ‘House of Streams’ was entirely shot against Malta’s scenic scenery and financially supported by the Malta Film Commission and Screen Malta.

Subscribe to the ‘House of Streams‘ social media accounts and their YouTube channel for release dates and distribution updates.

Contact Info:

Name: Virginia Haschke

Email: press@shrimp.co

Organization: SHRIMP.co (Stream House Media Productions)

Website: https://shrimp.co

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTE9yzeV1ks

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205645