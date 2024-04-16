HSPnet Launches High Capacity B3JS and BDMCS Networks

JAKARTA, Indonesia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Indonesian internet services and integrated network access provider HSPnet (PT Parsaoran Global Datatrans) today announced that at the beginning of 2024 it launched high-capacity services of up to 6 Tb/s on its B3JS (Jakarta-Bangka-Bintan-Batam-Singapore) and BDMCS (Batam-Dumai-Medan) cable systems. The transmission routes, totaling around 2,000km across both underwater and land cables, are supported by Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic Ai-powered 6500 platform.





“With the go-live of our transmission routes on B3JS and BDMCS, we’re on an upward trajectory to become the main backbone network operator in Indonesia with very strong internet network services. Running on Ciena’s proven coherent optical technology, we’re able to provide a reliable and fast connectivity alternative to all HSPnet customers as well as future-proof our network to meet additional capacity needs over time,” said Daniel Simanjuntak, Technical and Operations Director, PT Parsaoran Global Datatrans.

The activation of the B3JS and BDMCS cables is a collaboration between Ciena, Ciena partner Terrabit Networks, and HSPnet. Leveraging Ciena’s 6500, HSPnet is able to offer 100G to 400G wavelength services to its Tier 1 and Tier 2 Indonesian telco customers. Ciena’s 6500 also provides power and space efficiency benefits, enabling HSPnet to reduce energy consumption.

“By increasing its network capacity on these critical routes connecting key economic hubs in ASEAN, HSPnet is well-positioned to provide seamless data exchange and enable business competitiveness on a global scale. Cloud and edge computing applications, secured Artificial Intelligence workloads, and low-latency data center interconnect (DCI) applications can now be supported by Ciena’s underlying WaveLogic technology,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena International.

About HSPnet

HSPnet, part of PT Parsaoran Global Datatrans, is a company operating in the multimedia field based on internet technology (IP Base) and internet networks. The rapid growth in IT and multimedia has made the internet very important in telecommunications and other industries. We realize the importance of internet networks in business and industry. Having an integrated internet network will ensure the business runs smoothly and the user experience is seamless. This underlies our vision and encourages the founders and management of HSPnet to move forward in this modern era by providing an internet network.

About Terrabit Networks

Terrabit Networks is a team of information and communications technology (ICT) experts with a track record in IT solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, we bring onboard innovative system, storage, cloud-enablement and network solutions to the country and in Asia-Pacific. Terrabit Networks has in-depth knowledge in the industry and we are dedicated to supplying high-quality products that are consistent with environmental and ethical standards to meet our customer requirements. Our business offerings include system and storage, IT solutions, data protection and recovery, networking, and cloud enablement. For more information, visit http://www.terrabitnet.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

