Humanoid Robot Forum Set for October 7 in Memphis, Tennessee

New event from Association for Advancing Automation (A3) held in conjunction with Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–The latest technology and application advances for humanoid robots will be the focus of the Humanoid Robot Forum hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) on Monday, Oct 7, at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee.





The new educational conference will be held in conjunction with A3’s successful Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference, sponsored by FedEx, on October 8-10, also at the Renasant Convention Center. The previous Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference in Memphis in 2021 attracted over 650 industry leaders.

“With all of the new developments in humanoid robots, we believe the timing is right for the industry’s first humanoid robot forum,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Our focus will be on the present state of the technology, current humanoid applications in logistics and manufacturing, and the future outlook for humanoids in industry as well as in our daily lives.”

Melonee Wise, Chief Product Officer of Agility Robotics, and Jeffrey Cardenas, CEO of Apptronik, are featured keynote speakers. The full lineup of speakers will be announced this summer. The Humanoid Robot Forum will feature talks on enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, grasping and motion control, as well as safety considerations for humanoid robot applications.

Humanoids featured at Automate

A3 will also hold a panel discussion on Humanoid Robots from 12 p.m. to 1 pm on May 8 at Automate 2024 in Chicago. The session is free and takes place on the show floor, where more than 800 companies from around the world will exhibit robotics and automation products and solutions. For full details on Automate 2024, visit automateshow.com

