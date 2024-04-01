HYAS Launches Free Intelligence Feed

Unprecedented Intelligence from HYAS Insight on Threat Actors, Malware Families, and Network Resources Helps Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adversary–HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, today announced the launch of its free HYAS Insight Intel Feed.





“Our award-winning threat intelligence solution HYAS Insight helps organizations all over the world answer their key cyber security questions faster and get proactive against the threats that they face. This feed provides a subset of that unique intelligence so that everyone can benefit,” said HYAS CEO David Ratner. “Just as with our foundational BlackMamba and EyeSpy AI research and proofs of concept, we’re offering this intel free for the advancement of the cybersecurity community.”

HYAS leverages data from diverse authoritative sources, including exclusive, private, and commercial datasets, to provide organizations with unparalleled insights into emerging threats. By offering this invaluable resource at no cost, HYAS aims to empower security teams to detect, mitigate, and better defend against cyber threats and safeguard organizational assets.

“At HYAS, we recognize the pivotal role of actionable intelligence in tipping the scales in favor of defenders,” said Chris Needs, vice president of product management at HYAS. “In line with our commitment to advancing cybersecurity defenses and contributing to the greater good of the community, we’re thrilled to offer our HYAS Insight Intel Feed at no charge.”

Bridging the Threat Intel Gap

Unlike conventional intelligence feeds, which often lack context and actionable insights, the intelligence generated by the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform delivers concentrated and actionable intelligence on specific malware families and associated infrastructure. This unique approach enables security operations centers (SOCs), cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams, and fraud investigation units to readily identify and respond to emerging threats effectively.

The HYAS Insight Intel Feed incorporates information on IP addresses, domains, and other forms of infrastructure leveraged by threat actors to orchestrate malicious activities. By providing timely and relevant insights into exploited infrastructure, HYAS enables organizations to enhance their security posture and proactively mitigate risks. HYAS ensures the continual validation, prioritization, and enrichment of its free intelligence feed providing users timely and proactive insights to bolster organizational security effectively.

Driving Operational Excellence

The free HYAS Insight Intel Feed caters to a wide range of use cases, including:

Intelligence enrichment and improved context for SOAR, TIP, and threat intel management programs

Real-time IOC/observables for detection and blocklisting

SIEM event correlation and analysis

Improves SOC teams’ triage process, incident response, and threat hunting

Provides cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams previously unavailable insight and analysis

Gives fraud teams meaningful, powerful new investigative abilities

Register for the Feed

Access the free HYAS Insight Intel Feed

About HYAS

HYAS is the world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

