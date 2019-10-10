ICEsoft Releases 2023 Financial Results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2024) – ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the “Corporation” or the “Company” or “ICEsoft”) is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Detailed results and Management’s discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft’s Voyent Alert! service is now used by 600 North American communities and enterprises.

The Company has now realized 14 consecutive quarters of growth in subscription-based revenues.

Client retention remains high, exceeding 97% and win rates in competitive situations exceed 80%.

“We continue to be pleased with the penetration and uptake of Voyent Alert! It has become a critical communication tool for local and regional governments both in times of crisis and for general day-to-day communications,” stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. “In the face of ever growing environmental and weather related events Voyent Alert! continues to contribute substantially to the safety of residents across North America.”

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company. ICEsoft’s newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

