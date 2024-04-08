Infineon and Amkor Deepen Partnership and Strengthen European Supply Chain for Semiconductor Solutions

MUNICH & TEMPE, Ariz. & PORTO, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a leader in power systems and IoT, is strengthening its outsourced backend manufacturing footprint in Europe and announced a multi-year partnership with Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Both companies have agreed on operating a dedicated packaging and test center at Amkor’s manufacturing site in Porto. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2025.





With this long-term agreement, Infineon and Amkor further strengthen their partnership, extending the classical outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) business model. Amkor will expand its facilities in Porto and run the production line, providing dedicated clean room space, and Infineon will provide an onsite team with engineering and development support. The cooperation further strengthens the European semiconductor supply chain and contributes to making it more resilient – especially for automotive customers. It complements Infineon’s already diversified manufacturing footprint, balancing in-house and outsourced production capabilities.

“We are pleased to further deepen our partnership with Amkor and will contribute with our engineering and development expertise,” said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President and responsible for Infineon’s global Backend Operations. “Infineon and Amkor are jointly increasing geographical resilience and supply security for our customers. Together, we are strengthening Europe’s importance as a location for semiconductor manufacturing. For 20 years, Infineon has been successfully operating a large service center in Porto, now with more than 600 employees. With the joint manufacturing center, we are becoming even more deeply rooted in Portugal’s excellent semiconductor ecosystem. We are looking forward to further increasing our footprint in Portugal.”

“Amkor is proud to expand our partnership with Infineon,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We continue to invest in our Porto manufacturing site, expanding capacity as well as broadening our Advanced packaging and test technology portfolio. This collaboration represents another milestone for both companies in enhancing supply chain resiliency for advanced products supporting Automotive & Industrial end markets.”

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence, and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe, and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Infineon Technologies, AG

Andre Tauber



Head of Media Relations



+49 89 234 23888



andre.tauber@infineon.com

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Jennifer Jue



Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance



+1-480-786-7594



jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Christina Parsons



Director, Marketing Communications



+1-480-786-7823



christina.parsons@amkor.com