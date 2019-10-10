Innova Solutions Achieves Prestigious “Challenger” Status in Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services 2024 RadarView™

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, is honored to announce its designation as a “Challenger” in the Avasant Manufacturing Digital Services 2024 RadarView™. This accolade highlights Innova’s significant role and increasing influence in enhancing manufacturing through digital innovation, demonstrating the company’s dedication to excellence and strategic foresight in a dynamic industry.





Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services RadarView™ employs a comprehensive evaluation methodology, blending quantitative analysis with qualitative insights to gauge vendors’ performance and market standing. This meticulous assessment, driven by buyer sentiment, underscores the intrinsic value of vendors’ digital offerings in the manufacturing domain.

Innova Solutions stands out for its proficiency in optimizing the manufacturing value chain through tailored services. Leveraging agile methodologies, Innova orchestrates streamlined production processes, enhances data visualization and storage capabilities, and bolsters operational efficiency. Moreover, the company pioneers master data management solutions finely attuned to the unique demands of the manufacturing sector, heralding a paradigm shift in traditional production methodologies.

“Innova Solutions’ comprehensive portfolio of industry-specific solutions, innovation capabilities, ongoing investments to enhance its design and engineering capabilities, and strategic alliances with technology firms, primarily focused on Industry 4.0 and sustainable offerings, have positioned it as a challenger in Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services 2024 RadarView™,” said Jyotika Jain Senior Analyst at Avasant.

“This recognition as a ‘Challenger’ emphasizes Innova’s strong commitment to helping organizations usher in the fourth Industrial Revolution, ensuring supply chain efficiencies, real-time visibility, and profitability,” said Kaushik Doshi, SVP, Manufacturing Head at Innova Solutions. “Our deep-seated industry acumen, coupled with our digital transformation expertise, empowers Innova to guide clients through the intricacies of the evolving manufacturing landscape, driving substantive change within their organizations.”

“Looking to the future, Innova Solutions remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in manufacturing digital services,” said Ashish Saxena—the company’s President of Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Technology, and Transportation. “Innova will continue to focus on developing and investing in next-generation solutions that anticipate and address the industry’s future needs.”

For more insight into Innova’s transformative impact on the manufacturing sector, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/industries/manufacturing/

