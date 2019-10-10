Innovative Cybersecurity Certification Startup Promotes Alyson Laderman To Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Florida – Alyson Laderman, who has served as chief operating officer and chief legal officer for AKYLADE since October 2023, has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer of the startup cybersecurity certification organization, renowned cybersecurity experts Jason Dion and Kip Boyle announced today.

“In just seven months, Alyson has proven she has the leadership skills and business acumen to help grow AKYLADE into being the global trusted leader and partner in the IT and cybersecurity certification industry,” said Dion, AKYLADE co-founder and chief product officer.

In her new role, Laderman – who also retains her role as chief legal officer – will oversee AKYLADE’S national and global growth, including its tasks, vision, overall direction, and marketing. She will also work directly with the company’s advisory council, which consists of dozens of industry experts, on the planning of their strategic roadmap and upcoming product development.

“What she has done for our company in such a short period of time is nothing short of impressive,” said Boyle, AKYLADE co-founder, who will assume Laderman’s former role of chief operating officer. “At a time when multiple projects needed to be fast-tracked and completed, Alyson accelerated and fine-tuned processes – and implemented new standards – that directly led to our upcoming launch of the AKYLADE Certified Cyber Resilience Fundamentals and AKYLADE Certified Cyber Resilience Practitioner certification exams.”

The co-author (along with Dion and Boyle) of “Mastering Cyber Resilience from Theory to Practice: Practical Strategies for Cyber Resilience” (second edition available beginning May 1, 2024 on Amazon), Laderman has been at the forefront of the merging of technology and law for more than two decades. She has over a decade of executive leadership and C-Suite level experience, including serving as an original member of the cybersecurity committee for the nation’s largest law firm (Morgan & Morgan). A Florida Trend Magazine “Florida Legal Elite,” a 2024 Super Lawyer, and an AV-rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell since 2009, Laderman has successfully handled complex and high-stakes cases involving contract disputes, business torts, intellectual property, employment, personal injury, and insurance.

“I am grateful for the trust that Kip and Jason have shown in me to lead AKYLADE through its growth as the worldwide leader in cybersecurity and IT certification,” Laderman said. “I look forward to continuing to build our network of partners and supporters, so that we can help organizations identify exceptional candidates for their most difficult to fill positions through the use of industry-leading, knowledge-based, and practical skill-based certification exams.”

Laderman, 46, earned her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law (Coral Gables, Florida), and her Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Florida). She and her husband, Michael, reside in Longwood, Florida.

ABOUT AKYLADE:

AKYLADE LLC, your trusted partner in the IT and cybersecurity certification industry, validates your knowledge and experience by providing real-world certification exams that help you to get hired into your dream cybersecurity role. AKYLADE leverages decades of cybersecurity hiring management expertise to create certifications that go beyond the ordinary. We understand what employers are looking for and have infused each of our certifications with the on-the-job skills and invaluable knowledge needed for success. For more information, visit https://www.akylade.com/.

ABOUT AKYLADE’S CO-FOUNDERS:

KIP BOYLE is founder and CEO of Cyber Risk Opportunities, whose mission is to help senior decision makers overcome cybersecurity hurdles. His customers have included the US Federal Reserve Bank, Boeing, Visa, Intuit, DuPont, Mitsubishi, and many others. A cybersecurity expert since 1992, he was previously the director of Wide Area Network Security for the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor program and a senior consultant for Stanford Research Institute. He has a graduate certificate in executive leadership and a master’s in business management.

JASON DION is the founder of Dion Training Solutions, who strives to help candidates pass their cybersecurity, IT service management, and project management certifications. To date, he has helped over one million students across 195 countries get certified and advance in their careers. With decades of real-world experience, he has served as an information systems officer, director of a Network Operations and Security Center, the global lead for Cyber Defense for U.S. Cyber Command, and a director of information assurance operations for the National Security Agency, amongst other high profile cybersecurity positions. He holds a Master of Science degree in Information Technology with a specialization in Information Assurance and a Chief Information Officer Graduate Certificate from National Defense University’s College of Information and Cyberspace.

