Inocras Pioneers Precision Health with Revolutionary Whole Genome Insights

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inocras, a leading AI-driven whole genome testing company, proudly announces the launch of CancerVision and RareVision, its flagship whole genome diagnostics solutions in solid tumor cancer and rare disease, respectively.





CancerVision and RareVision mark a significant leap forward in genetic diagnostics as they capture not only commonly known mutations, but also rare and complicated mutations that are often missed by other types of genetic testing like traditional panel sequencing and whole exome sequencing.

The clinical use of whole genome sequencing has relatively been limited due to cost and technology barriers. Inocras’s patent protected technology and proprietary bioinformatics pipelines have made it possible to interpret vast whole genome data into actionable insights at a cost comparable to standard panel sequencing. This advancement promises more personalized treatment for cancer and rare disease patients, aiming to resolve issues of delayed diagnosis and over- or under-treatment.

Inocras CEO, Jehee Suh, remarks, “We are proud of the comprehensiveness and depth of clinical insights that CancerVision and RareVision will deliver, offering patients and providers a superior alternative to what’s available today.”

The debut of these two products is complemented by Inocras’s innovative service digital platform. Beyond whole-genome testing, patients gain access to genetic counseling services and support for clinical trial matching, all delivered through seamless end-to-end digital experiences – from requesting an order to receiving test results.

Moreover, the platform extends its benefits to healthcare providers with digital solutions that streamline the processes and provide real-time visibility into the status of requests. This integrated approach reflects Inocras’s commitment to delivering holistic and user-friendly healthcare solutions, empowering both patients and providers.

“Our vision is to make whole-genome insights accessible and understandable to all”, says Jehee Suh, emphasizing the importance of the platform’s introduction alongside flagship diagnostics products. “This milestone solidifies our position as the whole-genome precision health leader.”

About Inocras Inc:

Inocras Inc. (formerly Genome Insight, Inc) is a pioneering provider of whole genome sequencing and analytics services for cancer and rare diseases. The company is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic data to enable precision health for everyone. To learn more, visit Inocras.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

