Internationally Renowned Botulinum Toxin Experts Join WizMedi Bio’s New Botulinum Toxin Development Project

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Apr 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Dr. Eric A. Johnson and Professor Dirk Dressler, internationally renowned botulinum toxin experts, visited South Korea in March this year to join WizMedi Bio’s new botulinum toxin development project. Their involvement is expected to profoundly boost product development and registration processes.

The long-standing collaboration between Dr. Johnson and Professor Dressler has shaped the global botulinum toxin landscape over the past decades. Dr. Johnson, a retired professor of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US, has dedicated over four decades to botulinum toxin research, authoring over 200 publications and founded 3 botulinum toxin companies. His prominent contributions led to the development of the first botulinum toxin drug.

Professor Dressler, the head of the Movement Disorders Section at Hannover Medical School in Germany, has been at the forefront of both translational botulinum toxin research and the development of all significant clinical applications, including dystonia, spasticity, migraine, hyperhidrosis, and aesthetic indications. Having introduced most of the major botulinum toxin drugs to the international markets, he is a highly sought-after consultant to the botulinum toxin industry.

WizMedi Bio recently announced the acquisition of the exclusive rights to the newly developed and patented botulinum toxin type A6 strain from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation(WARF), a subsidiary of the University of Wisconsin.

Related link:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/wisconsin-alumni-research-foundation_home-activity-7180994912107028482-7NPo/

During their visit to Korea, Dr. Johnson and Professor Dressler visited BNC Korea’s cutting-edge manufacturing and research facilities, solidifying the positive outlook for the project’s success. BNC Korea and WizMedi Bio formed a strategic partnership in 2023 to research and develop new botulinum toxin products.

Dr. Johnson expressed his enthusiasm by saying: ” I am excited about the novelty of A6 botulinum toxin and its potential as a new drug in the growing botulinum field. My visit to WizMedi Bio and their professionalism has only strengthened my confidence in this project.”

Dr. Yonghun Choi, the CEO of WizMedi Bio, said: “The two experts are already mythical figures in the botulinum toxin arena, and it is an absolute delight for us to work with both of them simultaneously. We look forward to working with them to bring our new potent A6 toxin to the market as soon as possible.”

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIZMEDIKR

Media Contact

Company: Wizmedi Co., Ltd.

Contact: Media Team

Website: https://wizmedi.kr

SOURCE: Wizmedi Co., Ltd.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com