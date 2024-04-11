Ivanti Launches External Attack Surface Management Solution and Enhancements Across the Ivanti Platform to Optimize & Secure Everywhere Work

In line with its dedication to ongoing improvements in IT and security solutions, Ivanti has introduced several new solutions, along with enhancements to existing solutions in the Ivanti portfolio.

Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, released Ivanti Neurons for External Attack Surface management (EASM), which helps combat attack surface expansion with full visibility of external-facing assets and actionable intelligence on exposures.





With the evolution of Everywhere Work comes an increasingly complex threat landscape and the progression of threat-actor tactics. Security teams are struggling to attain visibility of external-facing assets and exposures across their attack surface. Ivanti Neurons for EASM provides a comprehensive, continuous view of internet-facing assets and exposures. Armed with this intelligence, customers can minimize high-risk exposures to proactively protect against cyberattacks.

“EASM is a critical component to a full-spectrum cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solution. It drives cyber resilience by discovering all digital assets and prioritizing associated exposures for remediation,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “We are dedicated to providing our customers with technologies that enable a seamless, secure workplace which is why we offer comprehensive solutions within a singular portfolio.”

In addition to EASM, new capabilities for Ivanti Neurons solutions include the following:

Introducing Ivanti Neurons iPaaS Using a low-code/no-code platform, Ivanti Neurons iPaaS, in OEM partnership with Workato, extends the capabilities Ivanti Neurons by seamlessly integrating an enterprise-grade iPaaS platform for use across IT, Enterprise and Security. With a range of pre-designed connectors and integration templates for various application scenarios, users can quickly integrate external applications across Ivanti’s Service and Asset management solutions, and provide IT teams the ability to expand the scope of automation without help from developers. Using a user-friendly drag-and-drop graphical editor, customers can automate functions, minimize administrative effort and maximize productivity. As a result, the solution helps reduce the total cost of ownership by reducing manual labor, decreasing administrative overhead and providing more accurate data. This gives customers the ability to configure application integration based on preferences.

Integration of AI capabilities into Ivanti Neurons for ITSM To enhance the user experience and improve the productivity of ITSM analysts and administrators, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM will now offer the following Generative AI features: Ticket Summarization: Service Desk analysts can now view a description of the employee interaction in the Self-Service UI before submitting an incident. By knowing which resources the employee has already reviewed, this allows them to provide tailored support. Incident Summarization: ITSM analysts are now able to see an easy-to-understand summary of an incident (including journal data) to get a faster understanding of the incident during handoff. Knowledge Article Creation: Using GenAI and incident data, ITSM analysts can now quickly create a knowledge article. This helps create a more accurate and up-to-date knowledge base. AI Configuration Hub: Provides a one-stop-shop to activate and configure



AI capabilities in Ivanti Neurons for ITSM.

Improved Dashboards and Reporting Dashboard Designer for easy creation of KPI-relevant dashboards. GenAI-powered survey summarization for improved analysis.



With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to empower IT and Security teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate – providing visibility, actionable insights and security.

For more information, please visit Ivanti Neurons for EASM, Ivanti Neurons iPaaS and Q2/2024 Product Release | Ivanti.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

