Jasper Commerce Unveils Q2 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results: Cost Reduction and Burn Rate Improvement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 2, 2024) – Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) (“Jasper” or “the Company”), a leading provider of Product Information Management (“PIM”) solutions, today announced its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (“Q2 2024”) ending January 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Jasper reported a net loss of $342,571 for Q2 2024, an improvement from the loss of $358,627 reported in the previous quarter. Within this loss, $225,121 was due to non-recurring or terminated charges related to the changes made in the quarter that will position Jasper for improved results going forward. Excluding these charges, the Q2 net loss fell to $117,450, underscoring the Company’s concerted efforts to streamline costs and improve results.

The total revenue for Q2 2024 was $257,401, a decline from $285,959 in the prior quarter, reflecting some churn, and customer decisions to rationalize their technology spending in a challenging high interest-rate environment. Jasper responded with steps to improve its team and refine its cost structure.

“We’re grateful for the mission entrusted to us by our customers and their teams. We’re unwavering in our commitment to providing exceptional service to enable them to maximize their sales online. As we move forward, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our services to better serve our customers,” remarked Ken Gutierrez, Jasper’s Interim CEO.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Jasper’s unaudited financial statements and the accompanying notes, as at and for the quarter ended January 31, 2024. Those documents have been filed with certain securities regulatory authorities in Canada and are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Jasper’s website at www.jasperpim.com.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management (“PIM“) solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper’s PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper’s PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

For further inquiries or additional information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Mag Saad, Chairman of the Board, magpsaad@gmail.com, (416) 930-1659.

Forward-Looking Statements

