Justera Addresses Delay on Annual Filings

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2024) – Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (“Justera” or the “Company”) regrettably announces that it has not met the deadline for filing its audited annual financial statements, the accompanying management’s discussion & analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings“) required under National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

Due to this delay in filing the annual filings, the OSC may impose a failure-to-file cease trade order (“FFCTO“) against the Company, anticipated to take effect on or after May 1, 2024. If issued, the FFCTO will remain in effect until the required Annual Filings are completed and filed. During this period, trading in the shares of the Company will be halted.

The Company and its auditors are actively working to finalize the annual financial statements and are committed to submitting the Annual Filings as swiftly as possible. The Company is making all efforts to expedite this process and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements. The company anticipates that the completion of the filings will occur approximately two weeks from the original deadline.

The Company is dedicated to resolving this filing delay promptly and will continue to provide updates to its shareholders and the market as soon as more information becomes available. The Company sincerely appreciates the patience and understanding of its investors during this time and is focused on rectifying the delay to restore normal trading conditions.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera’s mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.justerahealth.com/.

