KB Home Announces a Rare Opportunity to Own a New Townhome in a Prime Ventura, California Location Walking Distance to Popular Beaches

Seaview at Midtown offers new, spacious townhomes near award-winning schools and situated along the gorgeous Pacific Coast, priced from the $990,000s.









VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Seaview at Midtown, a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in a highly desirable Ventura, California location, walking distance to beautiful local beaches. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s two- and three-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities, which include open space and an outdoor dining area as well as being close to award-winning schools.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers a rare opportunity to own spacious, new townhomes in a prime Ventura location, walking distance to popular beaches along the beautiful Pacific Coast,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. “Seaview at Midtown is nestled near Ventura’s thriving cultural scene and historic downtown, and residents will also enjoy close proximity to award-winning schools, diverse local restaurants and microbreweries, an extensive park system, several golf courses and over 800 acres of open space. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Seaview at Midtown is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of South Seaward Avenue and Channel Drive, just east of US-101, providing easy access to Highway 33, Highway 118 and Los Angeles and Ventura Counties’ major employment centers. Residents will enjoy the new community’s proximity to outdoor recreation on the Pacific coastline, including camping, fishing, swimming and surfing at Emma Wood State Beach, boating at Ventura Harbor and hiking and bird watching along the Santa Clara River. The new neighborhood is close to several public parks, including Blanch Reynolds Park, which features open space, children’s playgrounds and a baseball field.

The Seaview at Midtown sales office is open for walk-in visits and private in-person hard hat tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $990,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

