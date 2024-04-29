Keeper Security Forges Cybersecurity Partnership With Williams Racing

Keeper and Williams Racing today announce a new multi-year sponsorship

CHICAGO, IL, April 30, 2024 – Keeper Security, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, joins Williams Racing as an Official Partner on the eve of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Trusted by thousands of businesses and millions of individuals globally for its zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, Keeper’s branding will appear on driver overalls and the FW46 piloted by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in the current Formula 1 season and beyond. To mark the inauguration of the partnership, Keeper’s branding will be on the front wing for this weekend’s Miami GP. Race fans will also see the Keeper brand displayed across the Williams F1 car, garage, trucks and screens used by the team and drivers.

Research has found 74% of data breaches include a human element, with the majority caused by weak or stolen passwords. Password management mitigates these risks, and Keeper will become Williams Racing’s Official Password Security Partner.

“Our data is one of our most important assets and protecting it is paramount,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing. “Maintaining hundreds of passwords to keep our information safe and data protected requires robust and trusted systems. Keeper is the solution to these concerns, providing proven security for your information, and it is great to welcome them to Williams. Keeper also embodies the ethos of the team: excellence, pioneering innovation and relentless determination to succeed.”

“Partnering with Williams Racing presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Keeper Security’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions on the global stage,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “The technological advancements and relentless pursuit of innovation synonymous with Formula 1 mirror Keeper’s mission to deliver next-generation protection for individuals and organizations worldwide. When seconds matter, both on and off the track, Keeper is driving powerful cybersecurity solutions that position our customers ahead of cybercriminals in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Keeper provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, passkey, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set the company apart from its competitors, including dark web monitoring, secure file storage and more. Keeper’s solutions scale to organizations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and government agencies.

Its latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organizations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organization.

Keeper Security was co-founded in Chicago in 2011 by Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. Keeper Security’s worldwide locations now include the United States (Chicago and El Dorado Hills, California), Ireland (Cork), Japan (Tokyo) and the Philippines (Cebu), with cloud data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Keeper joins a roster of Williams Racing partners that has grown significantly in 2024 as the team continues to strengthen and transform its program in pursuit of a return to winning ways. Since the turn of the year, Williams has also unveiled new partnerships with Komatsu and VAST Data, and renewed ties with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper’s affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivaled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

