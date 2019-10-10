Knowvation by PTFS Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowvation, a leading content services platform and document intelligence solution, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.





Knowvation delivers content management, geospatial intelligence, and digital asset management with structured and unstructured data using Boolean, Concept and Pattern (fuzzy-text) search, document intelligence, and dynamic redaction. Knowvation is used globally organizations across a wide array of use cases including document intelligence, geospatial intelligence, citizen engagement, and records and data management.

“PTFS is elated that Knowvation was added to the Tradewinds Marketplace. This award allows Federal organizations to purchase our proven architecture and now new AI tools,” said John Yokley, PTFS President and CEO. “Knowvation ensures data stays where it was born, is accessible via an API, is discoverable, and provides data ownership identification. These 4 features are the key tenets to Data Mesh solutions. Federal government personnel can access our product and solution video on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.”

Knowvation is now leveraging Large Language AI model that is modified with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to support complex data analysis on domain specific internal unstructured data.

Knowvation was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.

About PTFS and Knowvation: PTFS is a leading software and services provider for enterprise content and document intelligence and management. Find out more at www.ptfs.com. For more information or media requests, contact John Fanguy at jfanguy@ptfs.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com.

