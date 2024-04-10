KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Announces Closing of United States Public Offering

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2024) – KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (“KWESST” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 735,000 common shares and 803,500 pre-funded warrants with an exercise price of $0.001 (“Pre-funded Warrants”) at a public offering price of US$0.65 per share and US$0.649 per Pre-funded Warrant, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount of US$0.04875 per common share (being an aggregate of US$75,002 or 7.5% of the public offering price of the securities) and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately US$1,000,000. In addition, the Company issued to the underwriter as compensation for its services 76,925 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of US$0.8125 per share. All of the common shares and Pre-funded Warrants were offered by the Company.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and the advancement of its business objectives.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Attention: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62U) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with operations in Guelph, Ontario Canada, and Youngsville, North Carolina, USA as well as representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/.

Contact:

Kris Denis, CFO and Chief Compliance Officer: denis@kwesst.com 613-250-9752

David Luxton, Executive Chairman: luxton@kwesst.com

Sean Homuth, President and CEO: homuth@kwesst.com

Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com 587.225.2599

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which may be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of KWESST’s management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although KWESST’s management believes that the assumptions underlying such statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting KWESST, including KWESST’s inability to secure contracts and fulfill staffing requirements, statements of work and orders for its products in 2024 and onwards for reasons beyond its control, the renewal or extension of agreements beyond their original term, the granting of patents applied for by KWESST, inability to finance the scale up to full commercial production levels for its physical products, inability to secure key partnership agreements to facilitate the outsourcing and logistics for its Arwen and PARA OPS products, ramp-up of the DSEF Program, consummation of the G7 military digitization contract, overall interest in KWESST’s products being lower than anticipated or expected; general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the inability of KWESST to implement its business strategies; risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in KWESST’s filings with the Canadian Security Administrators and the SEC, and many other factors beyond the control of KWESST. Although KWESST has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and KWESST undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its respective Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

