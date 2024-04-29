Marchex Launches Generative AI-Powered Sentiment Suite Across Multiple APIs

Follows Completion of Early Adopter Program with Fortune 500 Customers

A key element of Marchex’s conversation intelligence platform, Sentiment Suite combines structured and unstructured data to provide a comprehensive view of customer emotion throughout conversations with businesses. For businesses of all sizes, Sentiment Suite’s AI-driven insights include:

Customer Emotion, which provides a high-level assessment of whether conversations are positive, negative, or neutral.

Emotion Categories, which assigns specific sentiments such as satisfied, frustrated, or confused to callers, enabling tailored customer response strategies.

View of Business, which combines emotion ratings or scoring, and call context to infer whether the customer perceives a business positively, negatively, or neutrally.

Today’s launch follows an 8-week early adopter program that scored more than 58,000 completed conversations, across more than a dozen diverse organizations. Upon completion of the early adopter period, Marchex conducted comprehensive interviews with the participants. The feedback showed how Sentiment Suite can deliver highly impactful operational value, by combining structured and unstructured data, qualitatively delivered to customers in actionable ways. Specific examples include:

A Fortune 500 company reported that Sentiment Suite helped validate its belief that directing all customer calls to a central call center would create better business outcomes than if it delivered the conversations to varied locations. Previously, the company did not have the data to prove this thesis, but its adoption of Marchex Sentiment Suite generated specific data tied to helpful and unhelpful agents, which enabled the company to determine where calls are handled most effectively for greatest customer satisfaction. By utilizing the Sentiment Suite data and intelligence, this company was able to create more effective workflows that drove improved customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

A major healthcare industry association deployed Sentiment Suite and found for its line of business, localized call handling is crucial. Sentiment Suite’s specific data and intelligence for the organization showed local communication was in fact most effective in terms of answering calls, following up on leads, and supporting a positive customer experience – all of which are connected to revenue acceleration.

A large home services franchise highlighted deploying Sentiment Suite enabled it to more strategically align marketing spend to focus on specific areas that returned both more leads and satisfied customers. As part of the process, Sentiment Suite identified calls where customers were frustrated or dissatisfied and helped the company determine why customers had these feelings or negative views of the business, as well as which actions to take to improve them.

“Understanding the emotional sentiment of our customers as they interact with our business, in real-time, gives us a powerful application,” Ryan Field, Vice President of Marketing at Sierra Heating and Cooling, an early adopter participant. “It can help drive strategic marketing insights and operational improvements to help our business.”

“We are thrilled to launch Sentiment Suite powered by our AI and conversational intelligence that not only understands the emotions occurring within customer conversations, but it also empowers Fortune 500 companies with the strategic insights needed to help them achieve operational excellence,” said Edwin Miller, Marchex CEO. “Sentiment Suite delivers critical and actionable insights that improve customer experience and drive revenue growth.”

