Markley Group Announces Green Power Partnership Program, Fueling the Company’s Commitment to 100 Percent Clean and Renewable Energy

New Initiative Engages Customers in Markley’s Ambitious Sustainability Plans

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markley Group, a premier provider of mission-critical data center facilities, cloud computing, and network services, today announced its Green Power Partnership (GPP) program. This initiative emphasizes Markley Group’s commitment to achieving 100 percent clean and renewable energy while enabling customers to offset carbon emissions and participate in environmental conservation.


The purpose of GPP is to provide customers with a simple, accurate way to report their environmental footprint with ease, all within Markley’s data centers. GPP reports, which serve as renewable energy verification statements, can be used by customers to validate carbon neutrality data for their annual energy usage. GPP reports can then be shared with auditors to substantiate environmental and sustainability claims.

Additionally, Markley has purchased Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) on its customers’ behalf to offset the carbon emissions from non-renewable energy use. RECs represent the environmental benefits of generating electricity from renewable sources, such as wind, solar, hydro, and biomass. Purchasing RECs is another step in facilitating the development of renewable energy projects and making our grid greener and cleaner.

“Markley has long been known for its security and operational excellence, but we are actively pursuing and executing on ambitious sustainability plans down to the customer level,” said Jeff Markley, CEO, Markley Group. “With our commitment to 100 percent renewable energy, the launch of our GPP program allows our customers to benefit from Renewable Energy Certificates demonstrating that the entirety of their data center power comes from renewable sources.”

The GPP is the latest in a range of sustainability initiatives for Markley. The company draws power from Eversource’s Boston grid system, 76 percent of which is sourced from renewable power sources. In 2022, the company enhanced its renewable power base and entered a community solar power purchase agreement with Borrego (New Leaf Energy) to support the development of solar energy in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The company has also worked closely with energy advisory firm Atlas Retail Energy (ARE) since 2016 to make its sustainability goals a reality.

As New England’s largest and longest operating multi-tenant, mission-critical telecommunications and data center facilities, Markley has a proven track record of unparalleled performance and reliability. To learn more about Markley and our GPP program, please visit: https://www.markleygroup.com/

About Markley Group

Markley Group is a premier provider of mission-critical data center facilities and cloud computing services. The company is trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, major global consumer brands, and the world’s most cutting-edge research firms to deliver high availability, consistent performance, and unparalleled client service. To learn more about Markley, please visit www.markleygroup.com.

