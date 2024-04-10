MedQuest Names Aalpen Patel Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedQuest Associates (MedQuest), a leading owner, operator, and manager of outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities in the U.S., has selected Dr. Aalpen Patel as Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer. Dr. Patel joined on March 18 in a new role overseeing all functions related to clinical practices and innovation in product development and care delivery. He reports to CEO Jason Howard and serves on the company’s Executive Leadership Council.









Patel is a distinguished physician, engineer, educator, and researcher whose experience extends beyond traditional medicine into the mathematical and engineering modeling of biological systems and the application of 3D printing in medicine. He is also a sought-after speaker who has delivered lectures on regional, national, and international platforms.

“Aalpen is a consummate visionary who has deep patient-centric medical experience, and we’re thrilled to have him on the team,” said Howard. “MedQuest is committed to elevating the level of service we deliver to patients, physicians, and healthcare systems across the country. Aalpen’s many qualifications, particularly his leadership in the use of cutting-edge technology to advance healthcare outcomes, will play a critical role in our ability to meet the growing need for imaging across the country.”

Most recently, Patel spent 13 years with Geisinger as a practicing radiologist, researching, teaching, and implementing solutions to enhance patient health, mitigate risk, and reduce costs. During his tenure, he served as the system chair of the department of radiology, medical director of artificial intelligence for the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger, vice chair of informatics for system radiology, and as a professor at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Patel also partnered with Bucknell University as a mentor to biomedical engineering students.

“I’m humbled to align with an organization that shares my passions,” said Patel. “We’re both committed to exceptional patient care and believe that when technology is more deeply understood and integrated into our medical system, the impacts will be profound. Advances like AI and machine learning will help drive efficiency, increase access to care, boost accuracy, reduce burnout risk, and help mitigate challenges presented by a skilled labor shortage. We’ve only started to tap the possibilities.”

Patel received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology and worked at IBM before pivoting to healthcare and earning a Doctor of Medicine degree from Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. His postgraduate work includes training at renowned institutions, including the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Temple University Hospital, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. A respected voice in the integration of technology and healthcare, Patel is a fellow in the Society of Interventional Radiology and has received numerous additional distinguished appointments, honors, and grants. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology, vascular and interventional radiology, and clinical informatics.

About MedQuest Associates

Founded in 1996, MedQuest is a leading outpatient imaging partner in the United States. Through direct ownership and joint ventures, the company operates a network of 45 centers that provide high-quality diagnostic imaging solutions for patients, referring physicians, and hospitals. Proprietary systems and processes enable MedQuest to optimize operations, control costs, and deliver an unmatched patient experience. To learn more, visit www.mqimaging.com.

Contacts

MedQuest Associates

Sandy Hattendorf



704 649 6788



Communications@medquestmail.com