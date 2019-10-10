Meta’s Guillaume Cribier joins MGID as Head of Global Publisher Success

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGID, the award-winning, global native advertising platform, confirms that Meta’s Guillaume Cribier is joining its global team as Head of Global Publisher Success. At MGID, Cribier will lead and support the Global Publisher Success team in developing and strengthening relationships with its publisher partners.





Cribier brings over a decade of experience in fostering publisher growth and engagement. In his previous role at Meta, he spearheaded strategic partnerships with leading media organizations in the UK and Ireland, delivering significant growth and impactful outcomes. Prior to this, in his role as Director, EMEA, Account Management at Taboola, Cribier established and managed the region’s SMB Publisher division, guiding numerous publishers towards audience expansion, heightened engagement, and enhanced monetization strategies.

In his new role, Cribier will deploy his expertise and leadership skills to support publishers using MGID’s advertising platform, empowering them to tap into fresh revenue streams while elevating audience experience and engagement. His appointment reaffirms MGID’s dedication to delivering bespoke native advertising solutions that meet the dynamic demands of publishers in an ever-evolving media landscape.

Guillaume Cribier, Head of Global Publisher Success at MGID, commented: “Stepping into my new role, I am excited to continue to work alongside premium publishers to support and enable their growth. As I join the talented Global Publisher Success team, I look forward to further building on a 16-year legacy of bringing innovative audience development and monetization solutions to their publisher partners, allowing them to build sustainable revenue streams without compromising user experience.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented: “As we look forward to another year of global growth, it is the perfect time to bolster our leadership team by welcoming Guillaume into the fold. His commitment and expertise will be instrumental in supporting existing and new publisher partners to thrive in an increasingly challenging media landscape, and we’re confident his leadership skills will be a huge asset to our Global Publisher Success team.”

