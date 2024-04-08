MJP Wealth Advisors President Brian Vendig Named to the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

FARMINGTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MJP Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor and wealth management firm, announced today that its president, Brian Vendig, has been named to the Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. Brian ranks #40 in Connecticut among high-net-worth advisors.





“I am honored to be named to this prestigious list of advisors once again and want to congratulate our entire team for this incredible achievement,” said Brian Vendig, President of MJP Wealth Advisors. “Our team continues to make a profound impact on our clients’ lives by providing the highest level of financial advice and client service. We are deeply appreciative of our clients and are committed to continuing to exceed their expectations.”

Founded in 1981, MJP Wealth Advisors provides wealth management solutions, investment strategies, and financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. The firm’s highly customized financial solutions include traditional, bespoke, and alternative investment management strategies to help accumulate and preserve clients’ wealth.

The Forbes 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking consists of 8,507 seasoned wealth advisors that collectively oversee more than $13.5 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and additional information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

About MJP Wealth Advisors

MJP Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm providing comprehensive wealth management solutions and investment strategies to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm was established in 1981 and maintains offices in Farmington and Westport, CT. To learn more, please visit www.mjpwealthadvisors.com.

Brian Vendig, CPA, AIF®, is the President of MJP Wealth Advisors and has over 25 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. Brian manages all facets of the company’s strategic development and operations. As a senior member of the MJP Wealth Advisors Investment Committee, he oversees the creation of the firm’s investment strategies and portfolios. Brian frequently contributes market commentary to media outlets, and has appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network, CBS News and Yahoo Finance.

Investment advisory and insurance services offered through MJP Associates, Inc. dba MJP Wealth Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC, Member FINRA & SIPC.

Contacts

Media

Scott Gamm



Strategy Voice Associates



scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com