Moxy.io Welcomes Former UBS CFO Thomas Gustinis to Its Executive Team and to the board of the Moxy Foundation

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Apr 11, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Moxy.io proudly announces the appointment of Thomas Gustinis, a key figure in treasury management of UBS, as its previous Global Chief Financial Officer. This landmark hire underscores Moxy.io’s ambition to fortify its leadership team with unparalleled financial expertise and vision, propelling the company towards new horizons in the competitive blockchain and gaming industries.

Thomas Gustinis brings to Moxy.io a storied career in global finance, having helmed UBS’s treasury operations, where he was instrumental in steering the banking giant through complex financial landscapes and maximizing operational efficiency and profitability. His strategic foresight and deep understanding of global financial markets are set to be invaluable assets for Moxy.io as it seeks to navigate the intricacies of blockchain finance and international expansion.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Thomas Gustinis to our executive team, as he will sit as a core director for Moxy Foundation in Switzerland” expressed Matt deFouw, CEO of Moxy.io. “Thomas’ profound expertise in financial strategy and his visionary approach to corporate finance will play a pivotal role as we embark on our next phase of growth. His appointment is a clear signal of our commitment to setting new standards in the blockchain space.”

At Moxy.io, Thomas Gustinis will oversee the company’s financial strategy, aiming to harness the disruptive potential of blockchain to create innovative solutions for the gaming sector. His leadership is expected to drive Moxy.io’s financial health, ensuring sustainable growth and bolstering the company’s position as a leader in blockchain technology.

Commenting on his new role, Thomas Gustinis shared, “Joining Moxy.io is a thrilling opportunity to leverage my experience in finance at a time when the blockchain and gaming sectors are on the cusp of transformative change. I am deeply committed to Moxy.io’s vision and look forward to contributing to the company’s journey as we unlock new possibilities for gamers and investors alike.”

Thomas Gustinis’s appointment is a testament to Moxy.io’s strategic focus on integrating advanced financial practices with its pioneering blockchain technology, setting the stage for groundbreaking developments in the gaming industry.

About Moxy.io

Moxy is a pioneering video game tournament platform at the intersection of competitive gaming and web3 blockchain technology. Moxy offers a competitive and rewarding gaming environment, featuring tournaments powered by the $MOXY token, providing both traditional and blockchain gamers with a unique, web3 esport experience and real reward ecosystem. With a commitment to expanding the gaming ecosystem, $MOXY token ecosystem, and bringing tangible $MOXY rewards to skilled game players, Moxy is redefining competitive gaming for the quickly growing web3 industry. For more information about Moxy and its initiatives, visit https://moxy.io.

