MyndTec Brain Activity Technology Licensed from UHN Awarded U.S. Patent

Mississauga, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2024) – MyndTec Inc. (CSE: MYTC) (“MyndTec” or the “Company“), an emerging player in neurological treatment and rehabilitation, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,955,217, to which MyndTec holds exclusive rights from the University Health Network (“UHN“). The granted patent is directed generally at technology used for the treatment of neural structural damage caused by certain diseases of the central nervous system and for controlling user devices through the analysis of brain signals.

“As an emerging player in neurological treatments, MyndTec is excited about the potential of the patented technology. We continue to explore the possibilities of using advanced technologies, including the use of brain signals, to advance the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, including stroke, that affect millions of people around the world annually,” said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec.

The Company continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, which includes technologies advanced in-house, and through its partnerships with leading research organizations, including the UHN that is pioneering research and clinical care for disorders and diseases of the brain and spine through its Krembil Brain Institute and is consistently ranked number one on a list of Canada’s top 40 research hospitals by Research Infosource Inc.

About MyndTec

MyndTec is a CSE-listed medical technology company focused on using neurostimulation to restore function and improve treatment for individuals who have suffered damage to the central nervous system, including as a result of stroke. The Company’s commercial product MyndMove™ is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention. MyndMove™ uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate the development of new neural efferent and afferent pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve independence in their activities of daily living. The company is researching new treatments and uses for neurostimulation and other technologies to improve patient outcomes.

For more information visit the Company’s website www.myndtec.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

