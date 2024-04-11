NextGen Healthcare Launches AI-Driven Efficiency Solution for Mental and Behavioral Health Professionals

Company to Showcase NextGen® Ambient Assist for Behavioral Health April 15-17 at NatCon 2024

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–As the healthtech industry considers how artificial intelligence can help address the national shortage of mental and behavioral health professionals, NextGen Healthcare today announced that its AI-driven ambient listening solution NextGen® Ambient Assist is now available to psychiatrists and other prescribers in the behavioral health (BH) space.





By transcribing patient-provider conversations in real time and leveraging AI to summarize patient encounters within 60 seconds of an appointment, NextGen Ambient Assist saves medical professionals up to 2 hours of documentation time per day—boosting efficiency and enhancing the provider experience. This latest release is tailored to psychiatric workflows and has been calibrated to recognize and process the nuances of conversations about mental and behavioral health issues. NextGen Ambient Assist is conveniently accessed through the NextGen® Mobile application using the provider’s smartphone.

NextGen Ambient Assist never infers medical conditions or circumvents BH prescribers and professionals. Features include:

Seamless integration: Once the prescriber reviews the generated visit note and makes any necessary edits from their mobile device, it is delivered seamlessly and securely into the NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) for inclusion in the client’s records.

Clinical context: The solution is familiar with natural, conversational speaking and immediately recognizes medical acronyms, including those unique to behavioral health.

100% technology-based: Zero dependence on scribes with the option of keeping humans in the loop.

Complete automation: No extra steps required to copy and paste into the EHR.

Auto-deletion: To preserve client privacy, audio and transcripts are never stored or saved.

“In today’s healthcare landscape, the demand for psychiatric services far outweighs available resources—leaving many clients desperately waiting for care,” said David Sides, chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “NextGen Ambient Assist helps minimize the documentation burden on behavioral health professionals and enables them to devote more time to patient care while simultaneously reducing their own likelihood of burnout. This AI-driven technology is a significant step towards closing the gap in care accessibility that so many Americans face.”

Demonstrations of NextGen Ambient Assist will be available April 15-17 at NatCon 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri. Hosted by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, NatCon is the largest annual conference for mental and substance use treatment professionals. Attendees can visit NextGen Healthcare’s booth (#1511) to experience how the technology works.

Alternatively, behavioral health practices can register for a virtual demonstration here: link.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Anjali Bright



(731) 234-6422



Abright@nextgen.com