OneStream Software Continues Strong Momentum in Q1 2024, Recognized as Enterprise Finance Platform Leader for the Office of the CFO

Leading enterprise finance platform provider reports over $450M Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), up 34% year-over-year

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leading enterprise finance platform for advancing financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, today announced its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is over $450M, up 34% year-over-year, as of the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





During this period, OneStream grew its customer base to over 1,400 customers globally, a 20% increase year-over-year. Notable new customers signed in this period include: Enerpac Tool Group, Fidelity & Guaranty Life, Healthpeak Properties Inc. and Mazda Motor Logistics Europe.

“Our continued momentum highlights the rising pressures for the Office of the CFO to modernize its operations and become a strategic driver of the business,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “In today’s highly competitive and volatile economy, finance leaders are being asked to steer the business beyond finance in a more agile way. This creates a unique growth opportunity for OneStream’s unified finance platform and paves the way for expansion of our AI and machine learning capabilities that empower CFOs to become critical drivers of business strategy, innovation, and growth.”

OneStream added four new implementation partners to its global partner network, including KPMG Switzerland, and has over 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partnerships globally.

Additionally, during this same quarter, OneStream received several industry and security recognitions as a leading enterprise finance platform and pioneer in applied AI and machine learning solutions for both Finance and operations, including:

OneStream will host its bi-annual Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in Las Vegas, NV from May 20-23, 2024. To learn more or to register for the event visit https://conferences.onestream.com/splash-las-vegas/.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today’s Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It’s the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

OneStream is a software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With more than 1,400 customers, 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners and 1,300 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance, digitizing core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

