Oral Biolife Appoints Doug Nissinoff as Chief Business Officer

Experienced venture capitalist and healthcare strategist joins to advance periodontal disease therapeutics

Bethlehem, PA — April 10, 2024 – Oral Bioife, a biotechnology firm specializing in therapies for dental diseases, today announced the addition of Doug Nissinoff as its Chief Business Officer. Doug brings an extensive background in healthcare, finance, and venture capital with a track record of growth and strategic direction for numerous companies in the life sciences industry. The appointment of a Chief Business Officer marks a major milestone for the company, paving the way for future innovation and expansion.

As the Managing Director and Founder of Intelligence Ventures, Doug has played a key role in its development into a recognized thought leader on the intersection of AI and healthcare. His experience in venture capital has honed his skills in identifying and nurturing innovation in the healthcare sector.

In addition to his venture capital work, Doug is the Principal and Founder of Renegade BioConsulting, an executive consultancy specializing in investor relations, market strategy, and business/corporate development for dozens of healthcare startups. His work has significantly impacted the growth and strategic direction of numerous companies in the life sciences industry.

“Bringing Doug onto our team is a testament to our dedication to lead with excellence and foresight in the life sciences field,” said Stella Vnook, Founder and President of Oral Biolife. “With a seasoned and multi-faceted perspective, Doug’s keen eye for viable innovation and market opportunities will be instrumental in advancing our proprietary PiezoGEL technology to new heights. His appointment is more than an addition to our team; it is a strategic move towards transforming periodontal treatment and patient care.”

“Having engaged with dozens of healthcare startups as a consultant and scrutinized hundreds of life science startups as a venture capitalist, I find the Oral Biolife story to be incredibly compelling” said Doug Nissinoff. “I am honored to be joining a company that checks all of the boxes: a driven team, robust data, and a stellar market opportunity. It is this trifecta that excites me to transition from an advisory role to a hands-on position where I can contribute to shaping the future of periodontal care.”

In his role as Chief Business Officer at Oral Biolife, Doug will steer strategic initiatives, spearheading the ground-breaking periodontal treatment’s market introduction of PiezoGEL. He will oversee the company’s animal health division, leveraging his experience to identify opportunities for growth and expansion in this segment. Doug’s role encompasses vital investor relations to support funding activities, driving marketing efforts, leading business development endeavors, and fostering and overseeing relationships with key partners to ensure the advancement of product milestones. These efforts are integral to Oral Biolife’s vision of revolutionizing periodontal care for both humans and animals.

