Otus Named Finalist for Four CODiE Awards for Excellence in Educational Technology

“In a year marked by significant advancements at Otus, being named a CODiE finalist is a testament to our team’s hard work and the impactful improvements we’ve made,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “Our growth as an organization has never shifted our focus from Otus’ core mission – to save educators time so they can maximize student growth. Every feature we introduce is designed with this goal in mind. We are deeply committed to not just meeting but surpassing the expectations of educators, students, and families alike.”

Phil Collins, Otus’ Chief Customer Officer, added, “Our achievements over the past year reflect our deep understanding of the changing dynamics in K-12 education. By listening to our users and continuously refining our offerings, we ensure that Otus remains at the forefront of educational technology, empowering educators to deliver personalized, impactful learning experiences.”

The enhancements to the Otus platform over the last year have been significant. The introduction of an AI-powered question generator marks a pioneering step in educational technology, automating the creation of high-quality assessment questions and saving educators valuable time. The new Activity Dashboard for Administrators, a feature that was heavily requested by school leaders, provides essential insights into platform usage, enabling data-driven decisions to support teaching and learning effectively. The refresh of Otus’ third-party analytics offers a streamlined experience for administrators and educators, featuring new page layouts for focused data analysis, flexible visualization options, and enhanced comparison tools for quick insights, providing a more intuitive and visually consistent interface across the platform. Finally, the redesigned Otus Gradebook and enhanced Assessment Analytics offer robust tools for analyzing student performance, aligning with best practices in educational assessment.

These advancements underscore Otus’ commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of educational technology. The platform’s integrated suite of tools, designed to streamline the educational process and enhance learning outcomes, has positioned Otus as a leader in the field.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in business and education technology, will announce the winners in an online celebration on May 21, 2024.

