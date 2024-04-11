Pandora Cloud Enters Partnership Agreement with Canoja Technologies

Roswell, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2024) – Pandora Cloud announces that it has partnered with Canoja Technologies to become the exclusive managed service provider for Canoja, covering all aspects of technology, cloud, and development services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they leverage their strengths to innovate and expand their services.

Canoja Technologies, a leader in compliance and technology solutions within the legal cannabis industry, will utilize Pandora Cloud’s cloud services and development expertise to manage its legal cannabis-related applications and technology portfolio. This partnership ensures Canoja’s continued innovation in legal cannabis compliance and verification services, reinforcing its commitment to security, reliability, and industry-leading solutions.

Pandora Cloud’s role as Canoja’s managed service provider will encompass various services, including secure cloud infrastructure, custom software development, and technical support. By leveraging Pandora Cloud’s expertise, Canoja is set to enhance its product offerings, streamline operations, and ensure strict compliance and data protection for its clients.

The collaboration between Pandora Cloud and Canoja Technologies exemplifies the synergy of technology and specialized industry knowledge. Together, they aim to drive innovations that cater to the specific needs of the legal cannabis sector, demonstrating the power of strategic partnerships in advancing technological capabilities and industry standards.

“We are excited to partner with Canoja Technologies, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the cannabis technology space,” said Kim Howell, CEO at Pandora Cloud. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge cloud and development services that meet the unique challenges of our clients.”

Rich Campbell, CEO of Canoja Technologies, commented on the partnership: “Uniting forces with Pandora Cloud is not just a collaboration; it’s a revolution in cannabis technology and compliance! Their mastery in managed cloud services and cutting-edge development is set to supercharge our commitment to delivering unparalleled efficiency and ironclad security to our clients.”

As Pandora Cloud and Canoja Technologies embark on this partnership, they are poised to set new standards in the legal cannabis industry, offering state-of-the-art technological solutions that ensure success, compliance, and innovation.

About Pandora Cloud

Pandora Cloud is a leading managed services provider specializing in cloud services, technology solutions, and development services. With a commitment to security, reliability, and compliance, Pandora Cloud empowers businesses across various industries to achieve their technological objectives and mission success.

About Canoja Technologies

Canoja Technologies has developed license verification, processing, and data analysis solutions with the largest and most up-to-date cannabis license data lake in the US. With standardized and automated B2B solutions and a license adjudication platform for regulatory authorities, Canoja Technologies is poised to become a critical part of the compliance infrastructure on both sides of the cannabis space, one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

