Pioneer Consulting Appoints Michael Logan to Director of Business Development

Company expands its Trans-Atlantic and European permitting business

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, is pleased to announce the continuing expansion of its permitting services around the globe.

For more than ten years, Pioneer Consulting has successfully helped to implement numerous submarine cable systems throughout the Middle East region through its permitting services, and more recently in 2020, the company expanded into the permitting business of the Atlantic and European markets. As the need for licensing requirements continues, Mr. Michael Logan (based out of the company’s UK office) has been promoted to the position of Director of Business Development to work alongside its growing team.

Michael brings to the company extraordinary skills in the telecommunications sector. He has extensive experience in shipboard representation, project planning, and cable recycling. His extensive background includes recommendations on program management as well as liaison support with several submarine cable system suppliers.

Managing Partner, Mr. Gavin Tully, commented on Michael’s promotion. “He has been a crucial asset to our success for almost two years in the Trans-Atlantic and European regions and it was a natural progression to elevate his responsibilities through his hard work and dedication in the subsea cable industry. As a global team, we look forward to growing Pioneer Consulting’s business.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 155+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com .

Media Contact

Christine Schinella

c.schinella@pioneerconsulting.com