Planisware’s Exchange24 in Philadelphia to Gather 500+ Leaders, Customers, and Partners, Showcasing ‘Catalysts for Change’ in Portfolio Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, is excited to announce its upcoming annual user conference, Planisware Exchange24, scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd April 2024 – Thursday, 25th April, at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing. The event is set to welcome over 500 attendees, including customers, partners, analysts, and thought leaders, in Philadelphia, PA, and online. Centered around the theme “Catalysts for Change,” this event will spotlight cutting-edge discussions on AI and its role in project portfolio management, alongside impactful customer stories, cross-industry networking, and interactive sessions.





“ Our vibrant community of customers and partners is the heart of our success,” said Antoine Villata, Planisware CEO, North America. “ Exchange24 is our platform to celebrate and deepen these relationships. It’s an opportunity for our users to gain valuable insights into the Planisware ecosystem, learn from each other’s experiences, and discover new ways our solutions can drive their business forward. We’re committed to fostering a collaborative environment that encourages knowledge sharing and innovation.”

The conference will feature a series of AI-focused sessions, shedding light on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of PPM and SPM. Attendees will explore AI-driven analytics, machine learning, and other intelligent technologies through case studies and expert-led panels.

The Planisware Excellence Awards will be a focal point of the conference, recognizing outstanding achievements within the Planisware community. These awards celebrate the innovative use of Planisware solutions, honoring organizations and individuals who have driven significant change and demonstrated exceptional performance in the categories of Innovation, Automation and Productivity, and Digital Transformation. Loic Sautour, Planisware Global CEO, together with co-Founder Yves Humblot, Antoine Villata, Planisware CEO, North America and Marion Fina, Chief Product Officer, Planisware Enterprise, will inaugurate Exchange24 with a keynote on Wednesday, April 24, delving into Planisware’s dedicated efforts to support its customer and partner community. The opening will also feature live demonstrations, exciting news, and major announcements regarding the Planisware product line.

Showcasing a range of expert-led sessions, Exchange24 will feature thought-provoking panel discussions and customer-led talks from leaders at prominent companies across various industries, providing attendees with a wealth of knowledge and best practices. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of strategic practices in forecasting, resource optimization, and leveraging Planisware’s suite of products and services to achieve business excellence.

Exchange24 is an exclusive event for the Planisware community. To learn more or to register for the event, please visit https://planisware.com/exchange-24-north-america

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 12 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 550 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities. For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

