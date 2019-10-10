Prime Video to Become the Home of National Monday Night NHL Games in Canada Beginning in 2024-25 Season, with Prime Monday Night Hockey

Two-year agreement among Rogers, Amazon and the NHL brings live games to more fans across more devices

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rogers Communications, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a milestone two-year agreement in Canada to bring hockey fans Monday night NHL hockey exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 NHL seasons. The deal is the NHL’s first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada. The Prime Monday Night Hockey package, produced by Prime Video, will feature a new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage, and stream live exclusively to Prime members in Canada.

“Rogers’ partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet’s leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “Today’s content ecosystem is evolving, and we’re really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want.”

“With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we’re offering our customers even more from their Prime membership,” said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “We’re committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes and across more devices on Monday nights than ever before. We’re thrilled to be offering Prime Monday Night Hockey as part of our one-stop entertainment destination, which includes add-on channels like Sportsnet for even more hockey and sports content, the latest movies to rent or buy, popular and award-winning Amazon Originals to stream with Prime, and so much more.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly manner,” said David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Media & International Strategy. “We are committed to serving hockey fans and reaching new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a multitude of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we are continuing to stay true to that goal.”

At the beginning of the 2023/24 hockey season, Sportsnet launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada. Today’s announcement builds on the 12-year landmark agreement between Rogers and the NHL that was announced in November 2013. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences.

More information, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date. Prime Monday Night Hockey will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, Amazon Original series such as Saving Sakic, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, other live events including ONE Championship and the NWSL, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Reacher, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Prime members.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; UEFA Champions League football in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Sportsnet, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original sports documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – league, team and player accounts combined – across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, Poland and the UK; MTV3 in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

