QuantaSing Group Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Initiatives

BEIJING, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced several strategic initiatives integral to the Company’s global growth acceleration. QuantaSing is strengthening its presence in the United States and in Hong Kong as part of this plan.

The Company’s executive team, led by Tim (Dong) Xie, Chief Financial Officer of QuantaSing Group, is currently in the United States engaged in dozens of meetings with investors, potential partners and other key stakeholders in the market. These exchanges are focused on the company’s development, establishing and strengthening new and existing relationships, and shaping next steps for QuantaSing’s growth.

“Our recent visit to the United States has opened up a wealth of opportunities. We look forward to announcing new partnerships in due course,” said Tim Xie, CFO of QuantaSing. “We also anticipate the opening of our new office in Hong Kong this summer and extend a warm welcome to our friends and partners worldwide to meet us when in market.”

QuantaSing returns to the ASU + GSV Summit

QuantaSing has returned to the ASU + GSV Summit in San Diego this year as a sponsor and continues to contribute to the discussion on the future of online learning, adult education, and education technology. Ken Chau, Chief Executive Officer of Kelly’s Education (a QuantaSing company), joined a panel discussion on “Responsible AI for Kids” highlighting how Kelly’s Education and QuantaSing have harnessed AI tools to break down barriers, reduce stigma, and empower both children and elderly adults to lead more fulfilling lives.

Kelly’s Education shares key business updates

Kelly’s Education recently announced partnerships with two major authorities in English learning courses: Disney World of English and National Geographic Learning. These partnerships aim to provide children with a higher quality teaching environment and learning materials, further enhancing their learning outcomes and building Kelly’s Education as the children’s English learning platform of choice in Hong Kong.

Moreover, Kelly’s Education will announce the opening of its first offline school in May. The school will serve as an interactive, innovative learning center, offering various educational resources and high-quality teaching services, which can effectively combine the advantages of both online and traditional learning methods, providing children with an innovative and engaging learning experience.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to engage in a discussion about the delicate dynamics of AI and children’s education,” said Ken Chau, CEO of Kelly’s Education. “During the summit, we were also able to share how we apply AI to our work to better the customer experience while guarding children’s wellbeing. Since becoming a part of the QuantaSing Group, Kelly’s Education has seen remarkable growth. Our newly established partnerships will propel us forward in our mission to establish ourselves as the premier children’s education brand in Hong Kong.”

QuantaSing to open Hong Kong office in summer

QuantaSing announces the intention to open an office in Hong Kong, the Company’s first office outside Mainland China. The new office will be situated in a prime location close to investors and business decisionmakers. With an opening planned for early-summer, the office will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and further expansion into global markets. This marks an exciting new chapter in QuantaSing’s international growth journey.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services and its robust technology infrastructure, the Company has expanded its services to corporate clients, and diversified its operations into its e-commerce business and its AI and technology business.

