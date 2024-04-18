Philadelphia law firm Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers has been nationally recognized for its work on birth injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm has secured several life-changing multi-million dollar settlements for its clients

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2024) – Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Philadelphia with a long history of record results and a reputation for steadfast commitment to each client. The firm goes beyond representing people or “handling cases.” The attorneys at Raynes & Lawn hold protecting their clients’ dignity and confidentiality as their first priority.

Raynes & Lawn Law Firm Nationally Recognized for Its Work on Medical Malpractice and Birth Injuries

“At Raynes & Lawn, you are a client, not a case,” the firm’s founders said. “We don’t ‘handle cases. We represent people because our focus is, and always has been, on the best result for our clients.”

The experienced staff at Raynes & Lawn boasts nine attorneys included on the prestigious list of 2022 Super Lawyers and one named among Pennsylvania’s top 10 attorneys. The firm has been repeatedly named a Tier One Firm by Best Lawyers in America. In 2023, one of Raynes & Lawn’s attorneys was recognized as Lawyer of the Year in their practice field.

The firm pools its talent together, ensuring each client has a team of exceptional trial lawyers working on their behalf. Clients are best served by receiving a specialized team of lawyers built with attention to the strengths and experience necessary to secure the best possible result for the client.

Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers has received national recognition for its work with medical malpractice and birth injury cases. The firm’s attorneys secured the largest jury verdict awarded in Delaware County for a case involving a child allegedly injured by an obstetrical event. Another recent birth injury case led to a $9.9 million settlement for birth injury causing metabolic disorder. Clients can trust the dedicated staff at Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers to commit to securing the best possible outcomes for clients with the understanding that their injuries may last a lifetime.

“When doctors and medical professionals fail to meet the acceptable standard of care and their failure results in injuries, they may be liable to pay damages in medical malpractice claims,” Raynes & Lawn representatives said. Likewise, “Making a medical mistake at any point in the pregnancy, labor, or delivery process can result in devastating birth injuries.”

The attorneys at Raynes & Lawn understand the legality and liability of birth injuries and medical malpractice. The firm offers an honest evaluation of whether there is a case, what is necessary to prove negligence, and the compensation the client could expect if they win. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report recognized Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers as a Tier 1 ranking in the field of medical malpractice law. The award is the highest honor granted based on multiple factors, such as client feedback and peer reviews.

“Human error – which is made more likely by financial pressure from insurance companies to cut corners and reduce time spent with patients – can cause lifelong injury or even death,” Raynes & Lawn representatives said.

Discover how Raynes & Lawn Trial Lawyers has built a reputation as one of the nation’s most respected and established personal injury law firms. The team understands the physical, emotional, and financial toll that catastrophic injuries can take on their clients’ lives and families. When a person has been injured or killed through the negligence of others, the attorneys at Raynes & Lawn work tirelessly to secure adequate financial compensation for clients.

“For over 50 years, our firm has stayed true to our core values in the representation of severely injured people and their families,” said Senior Partner Stephen Raynes. “We secure record results in a manner that is dignified, respectful, and confidential.”

Visit the Raynes & Lawn website to learn more about the talented and dedicated team or to schedule a consultation about a potential case. The firm can be reached on social media through Facebook and Twitter (X).

