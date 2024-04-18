Rich Correll’s “Hollywood’s Icons of Darkness” Passes 2000 Collectors Item Mark

Hollywood’s Icons of Darkness has acquired the iconic Industrial Light and Magic built original Chewbacca costume (circa 1977 – “Star Wars: IV A New Hope”) by collector and TV Director Rich Correll. The collection has surpassed the 2000 item mark.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2024) – With the auction acquisition of an Industrial Light and Magic built original Chewbacca costume (circa 1977 – “Star Wars: IV A New Hope”), collector Rich Correll’s “Hollywood’s Icons of Darkness” Collection has surpassed the 2000 item mark, continuing its reputation as the “one of the world’s largest collections of Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror film memorabilia.”

The Chewbacca costume joins Correll’s treasure trove of Star Wars items, along with Darth Maul’s (Ray Park) original costume from “The Phantom Menace,” (1999), Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) original lightsaber from “Return of the Jedi,”(1983), several “studio scale” miniatures from the original trilogy and several original items from “The Mandalorian” series (2022). “Star Wars artifacts are hard to come by,” recalls Correll, “and the addition of the full-size Chewbacca is a welcomed essential.”

The sale was held March 20th through March 24th by Heritage Auctions in Dallas. Other items purchased by Correll included Angelica Huston’s original Mortica costume from “The Addams Family” (1991), a complete Mangalore Costume from “The Fifth Element” (1997) and a complete Xenomorph costume from “Aliens” (1986).

Correll has been acquiring film-used artifacts since 1961 and after a successful 2-year run as an interactive exhibit on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, “Hollywood’s Icons of Darkness” is soon moving to a much larger home which will be announced at a later time. “This is a dream come true,” says Correll, who claims that the new exhibition will be 3 times larger than the one in Hollywood and will allow him to display nearly the entire collection.

The timeline for the opening is late 2024. Correll hopes his exhibition will soon become headquarters for all fans of the Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror genres. “The whole point of collecting is to share these awesome artifacts with the public, and this is my chance to do just that.”

For more information please visit https://www.iconsofdarkness.com

